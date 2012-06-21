China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG, June 21 Hong Kong shares opened slightly weaker on Thursday ahead of the release of China's HSBC flash PMI that could give investors fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at 19,462.58 by 0135 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was off 0.2 percent at 9,798.30. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.