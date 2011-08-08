HONG KONG, Aug 8 Hong Kong shares are expected to head lower on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' long-term credit rating, but losses are seen capped ahead of European markets opening later in the Asian trading day.

Traders and analysts do not expect a sell-off on last Friday's scale ahead of the release of China's July inflation data and the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index posted its worst one-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, falling below consecutive chart supports, first at its 2011 low at around 21,508, then at its June 2010 high around 20,957.

It finished down 4.3 percent at 20.946.1 points, the lowest since September last year, with its next support seen at its August 2010 low near 20,370. Turnover also surged to its highest since November.

One casualty of the market chaos was China Everbright Bank's planned Hong Kong share offering of up to $6 billion, with sources telling Reuters on Friday the bank has delayed its H-share listing plans. It reported first half net profit rose 34.77 percent from a year ago to 9.21 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.1 percent at 9,199.8 points while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.0 percent at 1,923.60 points at 0050 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) said on Saturday its first-half net profit rose 85.1 percent to 2.04 billion yuan.

* Groupon Inc said on Friday that it is cutting some underperforming staff at its Chinese joint venture Gaopeng. The largest daily-deals website entered China in February through a tie-up with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and has faced intense competition from the start.

* China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, has appointed a new CEO in a management shakeup that comes at a time when the global foundry business is slowing.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is to pay $600 million to take control of the Argentina operations of South Africa's Standard Bank , it said on Friday, becoming the first Chinese lender to enter Latin America's third-largest economy.

* Sands China , the Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands , on Friday announced its new multi-billion-dollar casino resort would house Hilton and Intercontinental hotel brands when it opens in the world's biggest gambling destination early next year.

* A large Singapore-based fund has again increased its stake in Sino-Forest , parent of Greenheart Group , and now owns 18 percent of the embattled Chinese forestry company's outstanding shares.

MARKET SUMMARY * Wall St has worst wk since Nov '08 * Euro jumps on U.S. dollar after ECB call * New Europe hopes slam US gov't bonds * Oil up on jobs data, dlr but posts weekly loss (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)