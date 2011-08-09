HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares could plummet
to fresh 2011 lows at Tuesday's open after Wall Street suffered
its worst day since December 2008 on Monday on growing fears of
a recession after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. triple-A
long-term credit rating.
China is expected to announce its July inflation figures
shortly after Hong Kong markets open on Tuesday and any signs
that inflation has peaked could cut losses. Inflation could edge
down slightly, but still hover near a three-year high, a Reuters
survey showed.
The Hang Seng Index fell for the fifth straight
session on Monday, ending down 2.2 percent at 20,490.6 points
and sinking further into oversold territory on the charts as its
relative strength index (RSI) value sank to its second-lowest
since January last year.
At one stage the benchmark was down over 4 percent, falling
below a key support level at 20,370, its August 2010 low.
Analysts said the breach of this support could accelerate
selling, with 19,777, its July 2010 low, seen offering interim
support and 19,510, the 38.2 percent retracement of the bounce
from the 2008 lows to its 2010 high, the next longer term
objective.
Turnover declined almost 20 percent on Monday from Friday's
8-1/2 month high as some investors chose to sit out the
volatility. Traders and analysts said there were still investors
holding onto assets that could spark steeper losses ahead.
Market sectors sensitive to the economy, such as banks,
energy and material counters, could come under extra pressure.
The top beta play among Hang Seng components, steel giant
Citic Pacific , has lost more than 11 percent in the
last three sessions, driving its relative strength index (RSI)
value to a near all-time low.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading down more 4 percent at 8,722.3 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down more than 5
percent at 1,774.7 points at 0100 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* MGM Resorts International , parent of MGM China
Holdings Ltd , reported a sharply higher net profit for
the second quarter following the initial public offering of its
Macau joint venture, but adjusted results failed to impress
investors and shares fell nearly 3 percent. MGM China reported
operating income of $170 million, up from $61 million a year
earlier.
* China Vanke , the country's largest property
developer by revenue, reported a 5.9 percent rise in first half
profit to 2.98 billion yuan.
* Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd said it had forged
a strategic investment partnership with a fund sponsored by the
world's biggest luxury group LVMH , in a bid to
facilitate its expansion in China.
* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said its net profit
for the first half of 2011 increased 40.12 percent year-on-year
to 18.50 billion yuan.
* Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd said it expected to
record a considerably lower profit for the six months ended in
June compared to a year ago due to decreasing turnover. For
statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St plummets,fear jumps historic downgrade
> Global policy actions fail to halt stocks rout
> Swiss franc, yen jump on downgrade, euro fear
> Gold hits peak,oil slumps on debt,growth fears
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)