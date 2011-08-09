HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares could plummet to fresh 2011 lows at Tuesday's open after Wall Street suffered its worst day since December 2008 on Monday on growing fears of a recession after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. triple-A long-term credit rating.

China is expected to announce its July inflation figures shortly after Hong Kong markets open on Tuesday and any signs that inflation has peaked could cut losses. Inflation could edge down slightly, but still hover near a three-year high, a Reuters survey showed.

The Hang Seng Index fell for the fifth straight session on Monday, ending down 2.2 percent at 20,490.6 points and sinking further into oversold territory on the charts as its relative strength index (RSI) value sank to its second-lowest since January last year.

At one stage the benchmark was down over 4 percent, falling below a key support level at 20,370, its August 2010 low.

Analysts said the breach of this support could accelerate selling, with 19,777, its July 2010 low, seen offering interim support and 19,510, the 38.2 percent retracement of the bounce from the 2008 lows to its 2010 high, the next longer term objective.

Turnover declined almost 20 percent on Monday from Friday's 8-1/2 month high as some investors chose to sit out the volatility. Traders and analysts said there were still investors holding onto assets that could spark steeper losses ahead.

Market sectors sensitive to the economy, such as banks, energy and material counters, could come under extra pressure.

The top beta play among Hang Seng components, steel giant Citic Pacific , has lost more than 11 percent in the last three sessions, driving its relative strength index (RSI) value to a near all-time low.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down more 4 percent at 8,722.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down more than 5 percent at 1,774.7 points at 0100 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* MGM Resorts International , parent of MGM China Holdings Ltd , reported a sharply higher net profit for the second quarter following the initial public offering of its Macau joint venture, but adjusted results failed to impress investors and shares fell nearly 3 percent. MGM China reported operating income of $170 million, up from $61 million a year earlier.

* China Vanke , the country's largest property developer by revenue, reported a 5.9 percent rise in first half profit to 2.98 billion yuan.

* Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd said it had forged a strategic investment partnership with a fund sponsored by the world's biggest luxury group LVMH , in a bid to facilitate its expansion in China.

* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2011 increased 40.12 percent year-on-year to 18.50 billion yuan.

* Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd said it expected to record a considerably lower profit for the six months ended in June compared to a year ago due to decreasing turnover. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St plummets,fear jumps historic downgrade > Global policy actions fail to halt stocks rout > Swiss franc, yen jump on downgrade, euro fear > Gold hits peak,oil slumps on debt,growth fears (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)