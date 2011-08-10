HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Wednesday following a promise by the United States Federal Reserve to maintain near-zero interest rates for two more years, with any move higher likely to be exacerbated by short-covering.

The short-sell ratio was 10.3 percent of turnover on Tuesday, the first time it has exceeded the 10 percent threshold since mid-June this year. HSBC Holdings Plc was the top shorted stock in dollar terms on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index on Tuesday marked its biggest one-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis, with mutual funds selling off cyclical stocks and knocking the benchmark down 5.7 percent to 19,330.7 points, its lowest level since June 2010.

Its sixth straight loss also pushed the Hang Seng to its most oversold level since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, as turnover on Tuesday surged to its second-highest in nine months.

With Tuesday's fall, the benchmark is now down 22.6 percent from its cyclical high in mid-November 2011, meeting the technical definition of a bear market.

Trading volumes in futures and options on the Hong Kong exchange hit a record high on Tuesday with a total of 1,190,275 contracts traded. Near-month futures on the Hang Seng HSIc1 closed down 4.8 percent and flipped to a slight premium to the cash market at the close.

Several first-half earnings announcements are also expected on Tuesday, including ones from Cathay Pacific , Hong Kong Exchange and Tencent Holdings .

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.7 percent at 9.101.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> was trading up 1.7 percent at 1,832.6 points at 0051 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Huaneng Power , China's largest independent power producer, said its net profit fell 41.5 percent year on year to 1.13 billion yuan for the first half of 2011.

* Property stocks are seen to be a focus after Hong Kong auctioned a residential site to a single bidder at a lower-than-expected HK$5.5 billion ($704.7 million) on Tuesday, with most developers staying on the sidelines amid a global stock market selloff.

* China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit as it diversified property sales to lower-tier cities.

* Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects first-half net profit to rise significantly from a year earlier on higher sales.

* China's ZTE Corp has Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics in its crosshairs as it targets rapid expansion in the U.S. smartphone market.

* China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the country's top shipping conglomerate, said on Tuesday it expected to make a net loss in the first half of this year due to falling freight rates and high oil prices.

* L'Occitane International S.A. said it had bought the 49.9 percent stakes it did not already owned in L'Occitane Suisse S.A. and in L'Occitane (Korea) Ltd from Clarins B.V. as it aims to expand markets. It had also taken over the distribution of its products in Malaysia through the purchase of L'Occitane Malaysia from Clarins.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said its first half net profit rose 25 percent to 3.15 billion yuan.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St roars back after Fed meeting > Fed to keep US rates low for 2 years,stks jump > Dlr down 5 pct vs Swiss franc after Fed remrks > After Fed gyrations, gold pares gains, oil up (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)