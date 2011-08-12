HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares could edge higher at Friday's open, after bargain hunters helped Wall Street rebound on Thursday, but jitters remain, with the Hang Seng benchmark poised to record its third-straight weekly loss.

Any rebound on Friday is likely to be exaggerated by a short squeeze after short selling accounted for 13 percent of total turnover on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down almost 1 percent at 19,595.1 points on Thursday, but like most other Asian markets, pulled off early lows as U.S. stock futures rebounded.

Turnover fell to its lowest in five sessions, suggesting investors were resisting buying into the weakness as worries about the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis offset increasingly attractive valuations.

Traders are speculating that a quarterly review of the Hang Seng components after the market closes on Friday could see the removal of Cosco Pacific and the possible addition of Agricultural Bank of China , Sands China , SJM Holdings Ltd , Want Want China Holdings Ltd or Tingyi Holding Corp .

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei benchmark was trading up 0.8 percent at 9,049.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> was trading up 1.4 percent at 1,842.0 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Citic Securities said on Thursday it had sold 31 percent of its stake in China Asset Management (AMC) to three parties for 5.1 billion yuan ($801 million).

* Alibaba.com , China's largest e-commerce firm, beat forecasts with a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its smallest rise in about 1-1/2 years, and warned that the adverse global economic outlook could hit its second half.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said a malicious hacking attack on its news website on Wednesday originated from a network of computers, the majority of which were based outside of Hong Kong.

* Brazilian mining giant Vale said on Thursday it approved a $3 billion dividend payment to shareholders, as part of its strategy to return some of its record profit to investors.

* Workers could slow production at Vale next week as part of a labor protest, a union official said on Thursday, which would be an unusual event for a company that generally suffers few labor-related interruptions.

* Li & Fung Ltd , the manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , posted a 15 percent decline in its first-half net profit, as rising operating costs and flagging U.S. and European demand ate into margins.

* Liz Claiborne Inc struck a deal with Li & Fung Ltd to have the Hong Kong-based exporter handle U.S. distribution for Claiborne's retail chains, which include Juicy Couture, Mexx and Lucky Brand.

* China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said its interim profit soared 66.5 percent year on year to 279 million yuan with revenue rising 35.7 percent to 1.59 billion yuan. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St roars back but selling may return > Treasuries fall as stocks rebound > Euro, dlr up vs Swiss franc on FX peg idea > Oil surges 2nd day; CRB up most since May (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)