HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong stocks could open lower on Monday after dismal U.S. employment data on Friday renewed fears that the largest economy in the world could be slipping into recession.

The weak data will add pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy and investors are now likely to focus on President Barack Obama's speech on Thursday about jobs.

Investors will also be watching for China's inflation figures for August, expected this Friday. They will not only be looking for clues for whether price pressures have peaked in the mainland, but also how growth could be affected by its monetary tightening.

Stocks that led the rebound on the Hang Seng Index last week could see the biggest losses on the day, with financials and exporters likely to be harder hit.

The Hang Seng ended down 1.8 percent on Friday at 20,212.9 points, snapping a four-day winning streak after the short-covering rally ran into stiff resistance at 21,000, a level seen capping gains in the near term.

Between the Hang Seng's close on Aug 4 at 21,884.74 and the open on Aug 5 at 20,939.40, a gap opened up on the price charts. The bottom of the gap around 21,000 formed a resistance level for the index late last week.

But the benchmark ended up 3.2 percent, clawing back some of the stiff losses suffered during a global market rout in early August.

CNOOC Ltd lost 3.3 percent on Friday after gaining 9 percent in the four sessions last week and could continue to bleed on Monday.

It said on Sunday its net production has been reduced by about 22,000 barrels per day since the operations of Platforms B and C of PL19-3 oil field were suspended on July 13, and the suspension of operations of the entire PL19-3 oil field would further reduce its net production by about 40,000 barrels per day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.9 percent at 8,779.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 2.6 percent at 1,818.7 points at 0054 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* A consortium that included the Chinese government was the biggest buyer of a 5 percent stake in China Construction Bank Corp sold last month by Bank of America , the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the National Social Security Fund and Citic Securities bought the CCB shares, the FT said, citing unnamed sources.

* Canadian regulators said on Friday a hearing will be held on Sept. 8 regarding the temporary halt they have imposed on trading in shares of forestry company Sino-Forest , parent of Hong Kong-based Greenheart Group .

* China's top polysilicon company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said on Friday it had secured loans worth $713 million from state-owned lender China Development Bank in a deal highlighting the nation's continuing support for the solar sector.

* Brazilian mining giant Vale said it did not experience any lease dispute with shipping conglomerate China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd and it was business as usual between the two firms.

* China's ZTE is seeking to increase its share of the European cellphone market to between 5 and 10 percent in the next 12 months, bolstered by new advanced smartphone models, a senior company official said in an interview.

* Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said private equity firm Permira had agreed to sell 270 million shares, representing 6.5 percent of share capital of the company, at HK$17.70 each for HK$4.8 billion via an institutional placement. Permira, which will hold 12.7 percent of the company after deal, will hold the shares as long term investment and has no immediate plan to dispose further shares in the company. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY * U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street * US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes * Dlr trending lower; Fed focus after jobs data * Oil falls as U.S. job growth stalls (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)