HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Wednesday, helped by an extension of a short-covering rally that started late on Tuesday, but turnover may remain thin in a tepid market.

The Hang Seng Index has more than halved its gains in the last three sessions from closing lows on Aug 9. Two attempts at a recovery have failed, the latest last week at the 21,000 level, which is now seen as stiff resistance.

A late rally on Tuesday helped the Hang Seng Index edge up 0.5 percent to close at 19,710.5 points, boosted by gains in utilities stocks such as Power Assets Holdings Ltd , CLP Holdings Ltd and Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd .

Stocks that have seen heavy short-selling in the previous sessions such as Chinese banks and Li & Fung , could see gains.

CNOOC Ltd could continue to be in focus after losing over 10 percent in the last two sessions after the company said production would be hit by a government-ordered suspension of operations at the nation's largest offshore oil field.

A subsidiary of ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday that all operations at an oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay have been shut down, as ordered by China's marine authority.

ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC Ltd , China's top offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.5 percent at 8,719.2 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 2.2 percent at 1,805.2 points at 0050 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, has almost doubled its stake in takeover target Optimum Coal Holdings to 23.9 percent, and sources said shareholders had promised to sell much more.

* Research In Motion has started selling its first BlackBerry that is compatible with China Mobile's home-grown cellular standard, a move that would allow it to tap into the operator's 620 million users.

* The world's largest power equipment maker, Dongfang Electric Corp, will focus on increasing its proportion of new energy products and revenue from services in order to boost growth in the long term. Dongfang Electric is the parent company of Dongfang Electric Corp .

* Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday consolidated sales for August reached T$45.3 billion ($1.56 billion), up 87.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.

* HSBC remains in talks over the possible sale of its Canadian retail brokerage business, the British bank said on Tuesday.

* HSBC will exit Georgia, as the British bank continues to retreat from countries where it has struggled to compete, as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring programme designed to boost earnings. HSBC, which has already quit retail banking in markets such as Poland and Russia, said it expected to make a full withdrawal from Georgia by early 2012.

* China Gas Holdings Ltd said it would team with Hubei provincial government to develop natural gas market in the downstream cities of Hubei Province as the Hong Kong-listed firm aims to expand in the natural gas business in the area. For statement click here

* Agile Property Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales for August amounted to 2.3 billion yuan, bringing the total contracted sales for the first eight months of 2011 to 20.1 billion yuan, up 43 percent from a year ago period.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow > Treasuries long-end rally may not last week > Swiss franc down 10pct vs euro on SNB shocker > Brent up on supply worry, US crude dips (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)