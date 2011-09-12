HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares are expected to start a holiday-shortened week lower as the festering debt crisis in Europe gives little incentive for investors to allocate funds back into a market struggling to recover from last month's rout.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.8 percent last week closing at 19,866.63 in persistently low volume through the week. Friday's turnover on the exchange was the lowest all year.

Trading activity is likely to remain muted as Chinese markets are closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with Hong Kong's to close on Tuesday.

The benchmark's second attempt at a bounce since hitting a more than two-year low spluttered last week as investors prepared for cuts in earnings forecasts for companies as analysts priced in lower economic growth across the globe.

Defensives such as telecommunications and utilities, seen to have more stable cash flows and earnings than cyclicals, easily outperformed the broader market in a continuation of a trend seen all year. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and Hong Kong utility Power Assets Holdings Ltd both posted gains for last week.

China Unicom, the country's second-largest mobile operator, is up 53 percent this year compared with the Hang Seng Index's 13.8 percent decline. Power Assets is up 25.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2 percent. Markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China's Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma said on Saturday that he was not the reason for the departure of Yahoo Inc's chief executive.

* China's Lenovo Group Ltd expects to pass Dell to become the second-largest seller of personal computers in the world by the end of the year, Chairman Liu Chuanzhi said on Friday. The world's No.3 PC brand has seen strong sales in China and other emerging markets.

* BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, said it has appointed outgoing HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Chief Executive Mark McCombe as chairman for Asia, replacing Rohit Bhagat.

* PetroChina Co Ltd , China's second-largest state refiner, has made a rare purchase of two diesel cargoes for September to replenish thinning domestic stocks after heavy regular maintenance and refinery accidents cut production, traders said on Friday.

* Wynn Macau Ltd , a unit of Wynn Resorts Ltd , said on Monday it would pay a total land premium of $193.43 million as determined by the Macau Government for Cotai Land regarding its resort development project in Macau.

* China WindPower Group Ltd , the largest non-state-owned wind farm developer in mainland China, said it is unlikely to spin off one of its manufacturing units as planned in 2011 because of market volatility, adding that it was not sure when the listing would take place.

* Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its August vehicle sales volume rose 1.1 percent year on year. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)