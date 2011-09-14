HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares could edge higher at Wednesday's open, tracking gains on Wall Street on anticipation that European leaders will take decisive action to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis.

Stocks that were worst affected by the sell-off on Monday could lead a rebound, but volume is likely to stay thin with investors still cautious about making fresh bets in a volatile market.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 4.2 percent to 19.030.5 points on Monday, with banks and property counters leading its biggest single-day drop since Aug. 9. Markets in Hong Kong were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Monday's drop took the index below a trendline connecting intraday lows since Aug. 9. That could pave the way for a retest of the more than two-year low at 18,868.1 hit that day.

More than three-quarters of the index's tumble on Monday was attributable to a 5.5 percent decline in shares of HSBC Holdings Plc .

It could stay in focus on Wednesday, after news its global head of insurance, David Fried, is to step down next month.

Europe's largest bank and the Hang Seng's largest weight has also launched the sale of its non-life insurance business, sources told Reuters on Monday, a global division worth about $1 billion and now part of the bank's plan to strip away non-core units.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.6 percent at 8,667.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.5 percent at 1,803.6 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* PetroChina's Qinzhou refinery, its first major refining facility in southern China, ran at 91.3 percent of capacity in its first year of operation, a report on the website of China's state-owned assets watchdog (www.sasac.gov.cn) showed on Tuesday.

* Russia's RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium producer, expects China to become a net importer of the industrial metal in "some quarters" of 2012, a senior RUSAL official said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

* The board of Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, approved on Tuesday a public buyback of its shares at $306 per ordinary share and $30.6 per ADR. The offer came after the board of UC RUSAL rejected last week the $8.75 billion buyback offer, at the same price.

* Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum has won its first spot tender in the fuel oil market, buying 40,000 tonnes of end-September-loading high-sulphur fuel oil by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals, traders said on Tuesday.

* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has provided institutional investors with an aggressive guidance range during premarketing for an initial public offering in Shanghai, IFR reported. Great Wall Motor is hoping to raise as much as 6.7 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from the offering, significantly higher than the 3.17 billion yuan target in its IPO prospectus.

* China Coal Energy Co. Ltd said its commercial coal production volume in August rose 16.9 percent year on year to 8.84 million tonnes while coal sales volume increased 18.3 percent to 11.63 million tonnes. For statement click here

