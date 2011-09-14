HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares could edge
higher at Wednesday's open, tracking gains on Wall Street on
anticipation that European leaders will take decisive action to
resolve the region's lingering debt crisis.
Stocks that were worst affected by the sell-off on Monday
could lead a rebound, but volume is likely to stay thin with
investors still cautious about making fresh bets in a volatile
market.
The Hang Seng Index tumbled 4.2 percent to 19.030.5
points on Monday, with banks and property counters leading its
biggest single-day drop since Aug. 9. Markets in Hong Kong were
closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Monday's drop took the index below a trendline connecting
intraday lows since Aug. 9. That could pave the way for a retest
of the more than two-year low at 18,868.1 hit that day.
More than three-quarters of the index's tumble on Monday was
attributable to a 5.5 percent decline in shares of HSBC Holdings
Plc .
It could stay in focus on Wednesday, after news its global
head of insurance, David Fried, is to step down next month.
Europe's largest bank and the Hang Seng's largest weight has
also launched the sale of its non-life insurance business,
sources told Reuters on Monday, a global division worth about $1
billion and now part of the bank's plan to strip away non-core
units.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.6 percent at 8,667.9 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.5
percent at 1,803.6 points at 0055 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* PetroChina's Qinzhou refinery, its first major
refining facility in southern China, ran at 91.3 percent of
capacity in its first year of operation, a report on the website
of China's state-owned assets watchdog (www.sasac.gov.cn) showed
on Tuesday.
* Russia's RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium
producer, expects China to become a net importer of the
industrial metal in "some quarters" of 2012, a senior RUSAL
official said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
* The board of Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest
nickel and palladium producer, approved on Tuesday a public
buyback of its shares at $306 per ordinary share and $30.6 per
ADR. The offer came after the board of UC RUSAL rejected last
week the $8.75 billion buyback offer, at the same price.
* Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum has won its
first spot tender in the fuel oil market, buying 40,000 tonnes
of end-September-loading high-sulphur fuel oil by Taiwan's
Formosa Petrochemicals, traders said on Tuesday.
* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has provided
institutional investors with an aggressive guidance range during
premarketing for an initial public offering in Shanghai, IFR
reported. Great Wall Motor is hoping to raise as much as 6.7
billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from the offering, significantly
higher than the 3.17 billion yuan target in its IPO prospectus.
* China Coal Energy Co. Ltd said its commercial
coal production volume in August rose 16.9 percent year on year
to 8.84 million tonnes while coal sales volume increased 18.3
percent to 11.63 million tonnes. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Bets on euro zone progress boost Wall Street
> Treasuries slip as stock gains damp safe-haven
> Euro edges higher vs dlr, but downtrend intact
> US crude flat after big API stockdraw
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)