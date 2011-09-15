HONG KONG, Sept 15 Hong Kong shares could extend gains into a second session on Thursday, boosted by hopes of progress on the European debt crisis, but thin turnover could heighten volatility.

The head of the European Commission said that the EU executive would soon present options for issuing a common euro zone bond, seen as the best way out of the crisis since it would reassure markets that Europe's strongest economies were taking responsibility for weaker states.

The Hang Seng Index snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday after an afternoon surge lifted the benchmark index from its lowest level in more than two years to finish up 0.1 percent at 19,045.4 points.

Wednesday's gains came as strength in defensive sectors outweighed profit-taking in those that have held up this year, such as insurers and Macau casinos, suggesting skittish investors hoped to lock in gains where they could.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the single largest component on the Hang Seng, could lead any bounce up on Thursday. It hit its lowest level since May 2009 on Wednesday before closing up 0.7 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 2.0 percent at 8,692.2 points , while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 2.3 percent at 1,789.9 points at 0053 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Mobile Communications Corp and Clearwire Corp have teamed up to develop high-speed mobile devices and infrastructure, potentially giving the cash-strapped U.S. 4G operator a technological boost.

* RRJ Capital, the newly formed $2.4 billion Asian private equity firm, and CK Life Sciences , a unit of Hong Kong's Cheung Kong conglomerate has invested $80 million in AAB, a Chinese maker of baby diapers, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Indian solar photo-voltaic (PV) cell maker Indosolar Ltd is in talks with Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings for a 4-year solar wafer supply deal, which could be worth up to $2 billion, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Japan's SBI Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it will launch a $100 million fund with Hong Kong-based Kingston Financial Group Ltd to invest in listed and unlisted companies in Greater China.

* Allied Properties (H.K.) Ltd said it offered to buy 103.18 million shares, or 6.85 percent of Tian An China Investments Co Ltd , at a premium for HK$532.4 million, raising its stake in Tian An China to 46.85 percent from 40 percent. For statement click here

* Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has set price guidance for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing and signed up seven cornerstone investors, IFR reported on Wednesday.

MARKET SUMMARY * Push for action in euro zone fuels gains * Bonds drift lower as stocks lure investors * Euro up on debt crisis optimism, with downside * Brent crude gains on euro zone optimism (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)