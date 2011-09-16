HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares could edge up on Friday, boosted by a coordinated effort by the world's major central banks to ease funding for European banks and extending a rebound from their lowest in over two years earlier in the week.

But the Hang Seng Index is poised for its second-straight weekly loss after heavy losses on Monday plunged it below key chart supports. Market watchers expect more downside, with Europe's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved in the near future.

The Hang Seng benchmark closed up 0.7 percent at 19,181.5 points on Thursday, with turnover dipping below its 20-day average and strong gains in defensives pointing to lingering caution.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the Hang Seng's largest component, could come into focus. It hit its lowest since July 2009 after plummeting more than 5 percent on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.5 percent at 8,797.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 2.4 percent at 1,816.2 points at 0101 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's most valuable lender, does not see a major impact on lending growth and asset quality due to the central bank's monetary tightening, a top official said on Thursday.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a forecast-beating 55 percent rise in annual underlying profit on a surge in development profit and steady rental growth.

* Prudential Financial and Fosun International have won approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) to launch a joint venture in China, the companies said in a statement. Prudential expects to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2012, the U.S. financial group said on Thursday.

* Prudential was also confident that it would be able to sustain premium growth in China through its partnership with CITIC Bank, said Barry Stowe, the insurer's Asia chief executive. Prudential hopes that India's upcoming budget will include legislation that allows it to increase its 26 percent stake in its joint venture with the country's No.2 lender ICICI Bank Ltd .

* Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings said it plans to sell its North American operations, after reporting a worse-than-expected 98 percent drop in full-year profit that sent its shares down more than 17 percent to their lowest since 2003.

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd will raise up to 4.26 billion yuan ($666 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai after setting a conservative price range for the sale. China's top manufacturer of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks has set the IPO price range at 13-14 yuan a share, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.

MARKET SUMMARY > Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain > ECB dlr loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls > Euro rallies after ECB move,Greek fears linger > Brent up 2 pct on Europe move, strong diesel (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)