HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares were likely
to open lower on Monday, following a series of political
setbacks in Europe over the weekend that dampened hopes of more
concerted action on the region's debt crisis.
The Hang Seng Index had risen 1.4 percent to 19,455.3
points on Friday, but slumped to its second-straight weekly loss
after a volatile week during which the Hang Seng recorded its
biggest fall since August 9 on Monday and then slumped to its
lowest in more than two years by mid-week.
Turnover could stay thin during a week that will present
policy risks on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of the United
States Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and as European policy
makers aim to craft a resolution for Greece.
Stocks such as AlibabaCom Ltd and Tencent Holdings
Ltd could come under scrutiny after Reuters reported
on Sunday that China's securities regulator is urging a
clampdown on the controversial corporate structure used by
companies to list overseas.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was trading down 0.3 percent at 1,835.8 points
at 0043 GMT. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday on
Monday.
HOT STOCKS
* Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of commodity trader
Glencore , has bought 10 million pounds ($15.8
million) of shares in the group and said he would seek to buy
more over coming days to add to his stake of almost 16 percent.
* China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd
(CSR) on Friday announced a fresh plan to
raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) via private placement
of A-shares to up to 10 subscribers.
* Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said on
Friday it would sell its 35 percent stake in a Jamaican alumina
refinery partnership Alpart to Russian peer UC Rusal
for 250 million crowns ($45 million).
* China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC
brand, said it had hired Gianfranco Lanci, former chief
executive of Acer Inc , as a consultant to help develop
its consumer business.
* China's insurance regulator said on Friday it has approved
a plan by the life insurance unit of Ping An Insurance
to issue 4 billion yuan ($626 million) of
10-year subordinated debt.
* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will consider
buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable target,
Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.
* Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd said
it planned to issue up to 900 million yuan worth of domestic
corporate bonds with maturity of 5 to 7 years, raising capital
to meet medium-long-term development capital needs and improve
capital structure. For statement click here
* United Energy Group Ltd said it had completed
the substantial acquisition of oil business and assets for
$749.14 million on Sept 16. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)