HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares were likely to open lower on Monday, following a series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend that dampened hopes of more concerted action on the region's debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index had risen 1.4 percent to 19,455.3 points on Friday, but slumped to its second-straight weekly loss after a volatile week during which the Hang Seng recorded its biggest fall since August 9 on Monday and then slumped to its lowest in more than two years by mid-week.

Turnover could stay thin during a week that will present policy risks on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of the United States Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and as European policy makers aim to craft a resolution for Greece.

Stocks such as AlibabaCom Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd could come under scrutiny after Reuters reported on Sunday that China's securities regulator is urging a clampdown on the controversial corporate structure used by companies to list overseas.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.3 percent at 1,835.8 points at 0043 GMT. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

HOT STOCKS

* Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of commodity trader Glencore , has bought 10 million pounds ($15.8 million) of shares in the group and said he would seek to buy more over coming days to add to his stake of almost 16 percent.

* China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) on Friday announced a fresh plan to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) via private placement of A-shares to up to 10 subscribers.

* Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said on Friday it would sell its 35 percent stake in a Jamaican alumina refinery partnership Alpart to Russian peer UC Rusal for 250 million crowns ($45 million).

* China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, said it had hired Gianfranco Lanci, former chief executive of Acer Inc , as a consultant to help develop its consumer business.

* China's insurance regulator said on Friday it has approved a plan by the life insurance unit of Ping An Insurance to issue 4 billion yuan ($626 million) of 10-year subordinated debt.

* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will consider buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.

* Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd said it planned to issue up to 900 million yuan worth of domestic corporate bonds with maturity of 5 to 7 years, raising capital to meet medium-long-term development capital needs and improve capital structure. For statement click here

* United Energy Group Ltd said it had completed the substantial acquisition of oil business and assets for $749.14 million on Sept 16. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Europe propels Wall St higher for week > Treasuries rise on Fed stimulus hopes > Euro on track for best week since July > Oil falls on Europe debt woes, firm dollar (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)