HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares are expected to weaken further at Tuesday's open after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's sovereign credit rating, adding to concerns about the eurozone's debt crisis, which will likely keep investors away.

S&P cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a surprise move, saying the fragility of Rome's ruling coalition would likely limit the government's ability to tackle the crisis.

The Hang Seng Index closed at its lowest in over two years on Monday, finishing down 2.8 percent at 18,918.0, breaching its previous support level at its May 2010 trough at about 18,971.

The Hang Seng is down more than 15 percent on the quarter to date, dragged lower by its largest component and Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc , which has fallen more than 18 percent in the same period.

Its Asia chief said on Monday that tightening liquidity in Hong Kong may continue to push up mortgage rates in the Chinese territory, potentially dampening already weak real estate sentiment even further.

Hong Kong property counters could come under pressure, joining their Chinese counterparts, which have mostly weakened in the last few sessions.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.5 percent at 8,727.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.8 percent at 1,805.8 points at 0047 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Monday a suspension of its parent's production in northern Shanxi province following a fatal mining accident will have limited impact on the listed firm's production and operations, adding that trading in its shares would resume on Tuesday.

* Italian fashion house Prada posted a 74 percent rise in first-half profit, beating the forecast in its June listing prospectus, and said it would stick to its plan for opening new stores.

* China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 186.1 million in August, up 1.28 percent from a month earlier.

* China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd said its controlling shareholder, Joy Capital Holdings Ltd, bought 861,000 shares in the market on Monday, raising its stake in the automobile agency services firm to 61.87 percent. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St snaps winning streak on Europe > Treasuries climb on euro fears, Fed outlook > Euro sinks but Greece deal hopes cut losses > Oil slumps as euro fears dominate (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)