HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong shares could edge
lower at Wednesday's open with volume likely to stay lackluster
as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
later in the day when the Fed could announce further stimulus
measures.
That could boost a market that has been hit by slowing
global growth and the lingering euro zone debt crisis, shaving
more than 17 percent off the Hang Seng Index so far this year.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 19,014.8
points on Tuesday, led by strong gains in defensive names that
have outperformed the broader market, closing near session highs
after nearing lows recorded last Wednesday.
HSBC Holdings Plc could be supported by
news on Tuesday that the National Bank of Canada has
agreed to buy its Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million
($208 million) in cash as it expands its Canadian wealth
management offerings.
China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the
country's three telecommunications operators, could extend gains
after reporting on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased
to 113.53 million in August, including 25.61 million 3G
subscribers.
China telecommunication names, particularly China Unicom
(Hong Kong) Ltd , have largely outperformed the broader
market, up over 56 percent in the year to date.
But it trades at 31.1 times forward 12-month earnings which
is nearly double the valuation for China Telecom and
triple that of China Mobile , according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading almost flat at 8,718.2 points, while the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1 percent at
1,839.6 points at 0057 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer
of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, will raise 3.96 billion
yuan ($619 million) from a share sale in Shanghai after pricing
the issue at 13 yuan ($2.04) a share, the bottom of an
indicative range of 13 to 14 yuan, it said in a statement to the
Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd , China's top
packaging paper supplier, said its full year profit fell 9.2
percent to 1.97 billion yuan for the year ended in June. Thomson
Reuters Starmine had forecast a net profit of 2.19 billion yuan
for the year.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its rating on
Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. is not immediately affected by
the company's plan to develop a cultural city project in
Guangdong province, China.
* Britain's Vodafone said on Tuesday it would
partner with Asia's Conexus Mobile Alliance, including NTT
DOCOMO in Japan, Hutchison Telecom in Hong
Kong and FarEasTone in Taiwan, in expanding its market presence
in Asia and allowing it to offer cheaper roaming prices and
better network coverage in the region.
* China Petrochemical Corp, parent of China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , has readied
1.2 million cubic metres or nearly 7.6 million barrels of crude
oil storage capacity in the eastern province of Shandong, a
report on a company website said on Tuesday.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate
> Italy downgraded, IMF says Europe behind curve
> Dlr drops before Fed;Swiss franc sharply lower
> Oil rises on Fed expectations
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)