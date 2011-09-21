HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong shares could edge lower at Wednesday's open with volume likely to stay lackluster as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day when the Fed could announce further stimulus measures.

That could boost a market that has been hit by slowing global growth and the lingering euro zone debt crisis, shaving more than 17 percent off the Hang Seng Index so far this year.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 19,014.8 points on Tuesday, led by strong gains in defensive names that have outperformed the broader market, closing near session highs after nearing lows recorded last Wednesday.

HSBC Holdings Plc could be supported by news on Tuesday that the National Bank of Canada has agreed to buy its Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million ($208 million) in cash as it expands its Canadian wealth management offerings.

China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, could extend gains after reporting on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased to 113.53 million in August, including 25.61 million 3G subscribers.

China telecommunication names, particularly China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , have largely outperformed the broader market, up over 56 percent in the year to date.

But it trades at 31.1 times forward 12-month earnings which is nearly double the valuation for China Telecom and triple that of China Mobile , according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading almost flat at 8,718.2 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,839.6 points at 0057 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, will raise 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) from a share sale in Shanghai after pricing the issue at 13 yuan ($2.04) a share, the bottom of an indicative range of 13 to 14 yuan, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd , China's top packaging paper supplier, said its full year profit fell 9.2 percent to 1.97 billion yuan for the year ended in June. Thomson Reuters Starmine had forecast a net profit of 2.19 billion yuan for the year.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its rating on Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. is not immediately affected by the company's plan to develop a cultural city project in Guangdong province, China.

* Britain's Vodafone said on Tuesday it would partner with Asia's Conexus Mobile Alliance, including NTT DOCOMO in Japan, Hutchison Telecom in Hong Kong and FarEasTone in Taiwan, in expanding its market presence in Asia and allowing it to offer cheaper roaming prices and better network coverage in the region.

* China Petrochemical Corp, parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , has readied 1.2 million cubic metres or nearly 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in the eastern province of Shandong, a report on a company website said on Tuesday. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate > Italy downgraded, IMF says Europe behind curve > Dlr drops before Fed;Swiss franc sharply lower > Oil rises on Fed expectations (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)