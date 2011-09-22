HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's worst drop in a month after the United States Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to the world's largest economy.

Stocks of exporters with sizeable U.S. exposure and seen more sensitive to growth, such as Li & Fung , could come under pressure. Energy stocks, particularly oil majors, could also come into focus.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1 percent at 18,824.2 points on Wednesday in average turnover, hitting its lowest closing level since July 2009 for a second time in three sessions.

The Hang Seng benchmark could break below near-term support, seen at around 18,627, which was the intra-day low reached on September 14. The Hang Seng was last at such troughs in July 2009.

Short-selling accounted for almost 10 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse in the last two sessions, but was particularly pronounced in Chinese property names.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , poised for its worst quarter in a decade, saw short selling interest exceeding 33 percent of its total turnover on Wednesday.

The proportion of short selling in the stock has been consistently high, jumping to as much as 93 percent of turnover last Friday, data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

China's "Big Four" state banks could come under pressure after news deposits dropped by about 420 billion yuan ($65.8 billion) during the first half of September, as investors chased higher returns amid stubborn inflation.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.7 percent at 8,592.0 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 2.5 percent at 1,808.5 points at 0054 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China , a Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer, two sources with knowledge of the directive told Reuters on Wednesday. The top industry watchdog has repeatedly said trust firms should not lend to the real estate sector, but has rarely ordered any probe into loans to a specific developer.

* Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to issue up to 1 billion A shares. Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd is the sponsor of the issue. For statement click here

* China Everbright International Ltd said in a statement that Phase III of the Suzhou Waste-to-Energy Project commenced construction on September 16, with total expected investment of 750 million yuan and operations scheduled to commence in March 2013.

* The $2 billion Hong Kong share offering of Citic Securities Co Ltd has been very well received by investors despite market conditions, Chairman Wang Dongming told a media conference on Wednesday.

* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd , China's top paper packaging products maker, said on Wednesday that its high gearing ratio is set to remain until 2013.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd expects mainland Chinese investors to be allowed to invest in Hong Kong-listed shares soon, stoking a boom in the bourse's business and drawing more international listings to the financial centre, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Wednesday.

* Clearwire Corp says it would be interested in investment from China Mobile Ltd but is not pursuing it because of regulatory issues.

* Standard Chartered expects assets under management at its Indian private banking business to double by 2014, said the unit's country head, though stiff competition will continue to exert pressure on the fees charged by the sector players.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)