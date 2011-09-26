HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Monday, with the Hang Seng Index likely to test a technical support level near the July 2009 trough of 17,195, as jitters remain over the lingering European debt crisis.

At a meeting of financial leaders in Washington over the weekend, deep differences remained over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling euro zone member countries.

Fears over Europe and slowing global growth have combined to pummel the Hang Seng Index over the last month. A loss of almost 14 percent in September to date has opened up at least five downside gaps on the charts for the Hang Seng Index, pointing to stiff technical resistance ahead.

It closed down 1.4 percent on Friday at 17,668.8 points. The Hang Seng lost over 9 percent last week, while the China Enterprise Index lost almost 12 percent, their worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Material stocks could continue to come under pressure as investors reduce risk exposure. Citic Pacific Ltd , a mainland steel producer, lost 5.7 percent on Friday, sinking to the lowest since April 2009 in early trade.

Hong Kong telecommunications and media firm PCCW Ltd , owned by tycoon Li Ka-shing's son Richard Li, could see a boost after it said on Sunday it will spin off and list its telecoms business to raise an estimated HK$6.8 billion to HK$10 billion ($870 million-$1.3 billion).

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was 1.5 percent lower at 8,430.5 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,684.0 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* Alibaba.com may spin off and publicly list its Internet application services provider HiChina, the company said on Monday.

* Private equity firms looking to invest in Alibaba Group have relieved pressure on Chairman Jack Ma to stage a speedy IPO by allowing a way for employees to sell their shares to willing buyers.

* China Yurun Food Group said on Monday it expected its earnings in the third quarter to fall due to bad publicity and rising costs.

* PetroChina hopes to produce 1 billion cubic metres of shale gas in 2015 from southwest China's Sichuan basin, a company executive said on Sunday, giving the country its first major commercial production of shale gas.

* China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd cut some oil production at an offshore field in Indonesia about 20 kms (12 miles) off Jakarta following a fire at a storage tanker at the weekend, the country's oil and gas regulator, BP Migas, said on Sunday.

