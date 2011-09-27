HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares could edge up at Tuesday's open, lifting the Hang Seng Index from oversold conditions on the charts after a four-day losing streak pushed it to a 26-month closing low.

Some of the more battered stocks, such as material issues, could lead a mild bounce in a fragile market, hopeful of a resolution to the euro zone crisis after a plan to contain the region's debt problems was reportedly in the works.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 17,407.8 points on Monday, its lowest close since July 13, 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. The China Enterprise Index underperformed, slumping 3.3 percent.

The Hang Seng finished off intra-day lows, testing but eventually closing above a technical support seen at around 17,195, the trough recorded in July 2009. The benchmark is currently down more than 24 percent on the year.

Chinese Internet names such as Tencent Holdings could come under pressure after shares of New York-listed peers, such as Sina Corp fell as much as 12 percent on Monday on fears that a controversial corporate structure used by companies to list overseas or get foreign investment may draw scrutiny by the Chinese government.

Shares of other Chinese Internet companies such as Baidu , Sohu.com and Netease.com , fell as much as 8 percent.

Greenheart Group Ltd , a Hong Kong unit of Sino-Forest Corp could come into focus after two Canadian funds filed a lawsuit against Sino-Forest on Monday, seeking to recover losses incurred after fraud allegations were leveled against the Chinese forest plantation operator.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.6 percent at 8,503.9 points. while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 3.2 percent at 1,706.1 points at 0056 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* China's No.2 insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd said it's business as usual at the company despite the recent sharp drop in the value of its shares.

* China's top offshore crude producer CNOOC Ltd will resume normal operations this week at Indonesia's southeast Sumatra oil block after a weekend fire at a tanker cut off some production, oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Monday.

* Lenovo , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300 million joint venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal to manufacture computers. Lenovo will own 51 percent of the joint venture company with Compal holding the rest, the PC brand said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

* Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pickup trucks, will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sept. 28 after raising 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) in an initial public offering.

* ZTE Corp said on Monday sales of its top smartphone, the Blade, are topping 5 million units after it won an order for 2 million from China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator.

* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Monday that its depreciation will fall after it lifts the estimated useful life of certain assets this year. MARKET SUMMARY * Euro hope revives optimism on Wall Street * Bonds fall on view Europe debt crisis fix near * Euro higher in early Asian trade on EFSF plan * Brent crude near flat eyeing euro zone hopes (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)