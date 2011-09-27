HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares could edge
up at Tuesday's open, lifting the Hang Seng Index from
oversold conditions on the charts after a four-day losing streak
pushed it to a 26-month closing low.
Some of the more battered stocks, such as material issues,
could lead a mild bounce in a fragile market, hopeful of a
resolution to the euro zone crisis after a plan to contain the
region's debt problems was reportedly in the
works.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at
17,407.8 points on Monday, its lowest close since July 13, 2009,
Thomson Reuters data showed. The China Enterprise Index
underperformed, slumping 3.3 percent.
The Hang Seng finished off intra-day lows, testing but
eventually closing above a technical support seen at around
17,195, the trough recorded in July 2009. The benchmark is
currently down more than 24 percent on the year.
Chinese Internet names such as Tencent Holdings
could come under pressure after shares of New York-listed peers,
such as Sina Corp fell as much as 12 percent on Monday
on fears that a controversial corporate structure used by
companies to list overseas or get foreign investment may draw
scrutiny by the Chinese government.
Shares of other Chinese Internet companies such as Baidu
, Sohu.com and Netease.com , fell as
much as 8 percent.
Greenheart Group Ltd , a Hong Kong unit of
Sino-Forest Corp could come into focus after two
Canadian funds filed a lawsuit against Sino-Forest on Monday,
seeking to recover losses incurred after fraud allegations were
leveled against the Chinese forest plantation
operator.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.6
percent at 8,503.9 points. while the Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOSPI) was trading up 3.2 percent at 1,706.1
points at 0056 GMT.
HOT STOCKS:
* China's No.2 insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China
Ltd said it's business as usual at the
company despite the recent sharp drop in the value of its
shares.
* China's top offshore crude producer CNOOC Ltd
will resume normal operations this week at Indonesia's southeast
Sumatra oil block after a weekend fire at a tanker cut off some
production, oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on
Monday.
* Lenovo , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered
into a $300 million joint venture with contract laptop PC maker
Compal to manufacture computers. Lenovo will own 51
percent of the joint venture company with Compal holding the
rest, the PC brand said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
* Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer
of utility vehicles and pickup trucks, will list on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange on Sept. 28 after raising 3.96 billion yuan ($619
million) in an initial public offering.
* ZTE Corp said on Monday sales of its top
smartphone, the Blade, are topping 5 million units after it won
an order for 2 million from China Unicom , the
country's No.2 mobile operator.
* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on
Monday that its depreciation will fall after it lifts the
estimated useful life of certain assets this
year.
MARKET SUMMARY
* Euro hope revives optimism on Wall Street
* Bonds fall on view Europe debt crisis fix near
* Euro higher in early Asian trade on EFSF plan
* Brent crude near flat eyeing euro zone hopes
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)