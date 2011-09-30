HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong markets could open higher on Friday, poised for a volatile end to its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis after Typhoon Nesat shut markets on Thursday, when Hang Seng Index futures were to have expired.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and German approval of a stronger euro-zone crisis fund could boost risk appetite, accentuating any gains on quarter-end window dressing.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 18,011.1 points on Wednesday, but held above the 17,835 level, the 50 percent retracement of the benchmark's rise from the troughs in October 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010.

Resistance is seen in the near term at about 18,296, the lower end of a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept. 21 and the high on Sept. 22. This gap is one of three that formed amid a late summer global market rout.

Mainland companies, particularly smaller names, could come under pressure after Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating irregularities at Chinese companies listed in the U.S. .

Chinese property stocks could further come under scrutiny after the Chongqing mayor told Reuters on Thursday that a pilot programme to levy property taxes is helping to cool price rises in the country's largest municipality and will eventually be extended to the rest of the country.

Mainland property company bonds fell on Thursday, extending a recent slide on fears of a rapid cooldown in the real estate market and falling prices.

Hedge fund managers, finding it difficult to sell their investments in the bonds and credits of these companies earlier this month, resorted to shorting their stocks, triggering a fresh slide.

The Hang Seng Index is poised for its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis, down almost 20 percent to date. Steep losses this month alone have opened up at least three gaps on the charts, pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

Hong Kong shares will end the year down more than 20 percent, closing 2011 around current levels, held back by the euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 0.2 percent at 8,722.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.5 percent at 1,759.6 points at 0049 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* Top iron ore miner Vale plans to produce at full capacity in 2012, reflecting optimism that its biggest market China can weather any potential slowdown in developed economies.

* Hong Kong property developers Hang Lung Group Ltd and Hang Lung Properties Ltd have paid HK$4.29 billion ($550 million) to buy a piece of land in China for commercial property development, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

* A railway line used to ship alumina from RUSAL's giant Friguia refinery in Guinea has reopened after the end of a three-day protest by former workers over back pay, a RUSAL source told Reuters on Thursday.

* China's Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Friday it would offer Anvil Mining shareholders C$8 a share to take over the company in a $1.28 billion deal.

MARKET SUMMARY > Dow, S&P rise, Nasdaq takes China hit > 30-year bonds rise as traders bet on Fed plan > Euro up on German vote, contagion risk lingers > Oil up on euro hope, U.S. data (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)