HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares could edge
down in opening trades on Monday, with investors staying
defensive ahead of several economic data releases from the
United States and as Euro zone leaders struggle to resolve the
bloc's debt debacle.
With China markets closed this week for its extended
National Day holiday, focus will turn to the Euro zone meeting
on Monday and data from the U.S. that could shed
further light on the global economic slowdown.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.3 percent at
17,592.4 points on Friday, rounding off its worst quarter in a
decade, losing 21.4 percent since June 30.
Losses of over 14 percent in September alone have opened up
at least three gaps on the charts, pointing to stiff resistance
ahead, with support seen at its intra-day low on Sept 26, at
around 17,000.
Chinese developers and financial stocks suffered the brunt
of aversion towards mainland equities last week on renewed fears
of local on fears of growing risks to the Chinese economy posed
by its underground banking system.
Ping An Insurance , a mainland insurer seen with
its own trust company that engages in informal lending, plunged
more than 10 percent, hitting its lowest since March 2009 at one
point.
But in a note on Monday morning, Barclays analysts
reiterated their overweight rating on the stock, affirming their
strong growth outlook for the longer term that is made more
attractive by its low valuation.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down
2.1 percent at 8,520.2 points at 0103 GMT. Korean markets are
closed for a holiday on Monday.
HOT STOCKS:
* China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
said on Monday that it will put a proposed property joint
venture on hold after investors voted with their feet on the
venture with its jailed founder Huang Guangyu. Its stock fell
more than 30 percent in two trading days to two year low on
Friday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock of GOME to neutral
from outperform after GOME said it would set up a property
venture company with Beijing Eagle, a Chinese property
development owned by Huang.
* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Sunday it had
won official approval to resume production at two of its five
underground coal mines suspended for safety inspection last
month following an accident at a mine operated by its parent
that killed at least 10 people.
* Lingbao Gold Co Ltd , a Chinese gold miner and
smelter, said it would apply to issue up to 300 million
Shanghai-listed A-shares to expand its business and repay debt.
* BP said on Friday a plan to sell its stake in
Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to
Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , for $7
billion was still on, despite a report Argentine opposition
could scupper it.
* Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd said
on Friday it will delay the release of its annual results for
the financial year ended June 30 following an accusation of
fraud from an online activist group.
* Chinese construction conglomerate China First
Metallurgical Group Co Ltd (CFMCC), a sister company of
Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd , has
appealed against a ban on participation in World Bank projects
and said its exclusion for alleged irregularities would have
only a limited impact on revenues. The World Bank announced on
Thursday it had banned CFMCC, a subsidiary of the China
Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), from its projects for three
years because of the company's "fraudulent misconduct" in an
urban transport project in Bangladesh.
* Jack Ma, the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba.com Ltd , is keen on buying Yahoo Inc
if the opportunity presents itself and has held discussions with
other potential buyers about options.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown
> Euro down 7.6 pct for quarter; more losses seen
> Gains seen tougher after best quarter since 2008
> Gold posts big Q3 gain despite sharp monthly drop
> Brent down in biggest quarterly drop since Q2 2010
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)