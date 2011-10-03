HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares could edge down in opening trades on Monday, with investors staying defensive ahead of several economic data releases from the United States and as Euro zone leaders struggle to resolve the bloc's debt debacle.

With China markets closed this week for its extended National Day holiday, focus will turn to the Euro zone meeting on Monday and data from the U.S. that could shed further light on the global economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.3 percent at 17,592.4 points on Friday, rounding off its worst quarter in a decade, losing 21.4 percent since June 30.

Losses of over 14 percent in September alone have opened up at least three gaps on the charts, pointing to stiff resistance ahead, with support seen at its intra-day low on Sept 26, at around 17,000.

Chinese developers and financial stocks suffered the brunt of aversion towards mainland equities last week on renewed fears of local on fears of growing risks to the Chinese economy posed by its underground banking system.

Ping An Insurance , a mainland insurer seen with its own trust company that engages in informal lending, plunged more than 10 percent, hitting its lowest since March 2009 at one point.

But in a note on Monday morning, Barclays analysts reiterated their overweight rating on the stock, affirming their strong growth outlook for the longer term that is made more attractive by its low valuation.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 2.1 percent at 8,520.2 points at 0103 GMT. Korean markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.

HOT STOCKS:

* China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Monday that it will put a proposed property joint venture on hold after investors voted with their feet on the venture with its jailed founder Huang Guangyu. Its stock fell more than 30 percent in two trading days to two year low on Friday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock of GOME to neutral from outperform after GOME said it would set up a property venture company with Beijing Eagle, a Chinese property development owned by Huang.

* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Sunday it had won official approval to resume production at two of its five underground coal mines suspended for safety inspection last month following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that killed at least 10 people.

* Lingbao Gold Co Ltd , a Chinese gold miner and smelter, said it would apply to issue up to 300 million Shanghai-listed A-shares to expand its business and repay debt.

* BP said on Friday a plan to sell its stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , for $7 billion was still on, despite a report Argentine opposition could scupper it.

* Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd said on Friday it will delay the release of its annual results for the financial year ended June 30 following an accusation of fraud from an online activist group.

* Chinese construction conglomerate China First Metallurgical Group Co Ltd (CFMCC), a sister company of Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd , has appealed against a ban on participation in World Bank projects and said its exclusion for alleged irregularities would have only a limited impact on revenues. The World Bank announced on Thursday it had banned CFMCC, a subsidiary of the China Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), from its projects for three years because of the company's "fraudulent misconduct" in an urban transport project in Bangladesh.

* Jack Ma, the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.com Ltd , is keen on buying Yahoo Inc if the opportunity presents itself and has held discussions with other potential buyers about options.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown > Euro down 7.6 pct for quarter; more losses seen > Gains seen tougher after best quarter since 2008 > Gold posts big Q3 gain despite sharp monthly drop > Brent down in biggest quarterly drop since Q2 2010 (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)