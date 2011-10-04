HONG KONG Oct 4 Hong Kong shares were set to track lower at Tuesday's open, with investors extending their bearishness on Chinese equities amid fears of a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy.

Stocks of mainland property developers and financials have been among the hardest hit since the latest sell-off began late last week. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd lost over 13 percent on Monday.

Ping An's losses dragged the China Enterprise Index down 5.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index declined 4.4 percent to 16,822.2 points on Monday, as turnover on the Hong Kong bourse declined almost 15 percent from Friday.

Short-selling on Monday stayed above 10 percent for the sixth session in the last seven, comprising more than 12 percent of total turnover.

Analysts expect it to stay at similarly high levels if the U.S. dollar maintains its strength against Asian currencies.

Monday's slump sank the Hang Seng benchmark to a 2-1/2 year low. Near-term chart support is next seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the September 2008 low at around 16,283.

The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the lows of October 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at around 16,148, is right in that range.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 2.0 percent at 8,377.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 5.7 percent at 1,668.0 points at 0058 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* Bank of East Asia said it had established a medium term note programme under which it may from time to time issue notes in series in a total amount of up to $3 billion. For more: here

* RUSAL , the world's largest producer of aluminium, said global aluminium prices cannot fall much further, with as much as two-fifths of global production already unprofitable and demand likely to hold up.

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd reiterated third quarter guidance and expected fourth quarter sales volume will be similar to the third quarter at moderately higher selling prices. It said it was not currently seeing weakness among its customers and the regions of China in which its coal is consumed. For more, here

* Sinotrans Shipping Ltd said it agreed to purchase 280 million yuan ($43.85 million) of notes to be issued by an unit of its parent, SINOTRANS & CSC Group Company. The notes due 2014 will bear interest of 3.3 percent per year. For more, here

* Casino shares slid on Monday as fears grew that a Chinese economic slowdown and credit squeeze will hurt gaming revenue in Macau. Shares in top three U.S. operators -- Las Vegas Sands , Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International -- shed 10 to 20 percent of their value on Monday.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends down; banks drag > Yen surges on flight from risk > Yields fall on Greek fears, may have further to go > Gold rises 1.6 pct as safe-haven bid returns > Oil falls on Greece debt concerns, dollar rise (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)