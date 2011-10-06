HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares could edge higher on Thursday, lifting the Hang Seng Index from oversold conditions on the charts, but gains are likely to be capped by wary investors looking to sell on the bounce up.

Short-selling has stayed above 10 percent for all but one of the past eight sessions on fears of a possible hard landing in China, with Beijing unlikely to loosen monetary policy in the near term even with the prospect of slowing global growth and the ongoing euro zone debt debacle.

But overall turnover throughout the bout of renewed pessimism that began in the later parts of September was lower than the selloff in August. The Hang Seng Index slumped to its worst quarter in a decade as a result, losing more than 21 percent.

The Hang Seng Index, which has lost nearly 30 percent this year, closed down 3.4 percent at 16,250.3 points on Tuesday, holding above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's rise from lows in Oct 2008 to its cyclical peak in Nov 2010, seen at around 16,148.

Financial markets were closed in Hong Kong on Wednesday for a holiday, while those in China are shut for the week-long National Day holiday.

The China Enterprise Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, otherwise known as the H-share index, finished down 3.6 percent at 8,102.6 points on Tuesday. Losses this year -- now topping 36 percent -- have pushed price/earnings multiples to their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

The H-share index is currently trading at 6.8 times 12-month forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, also its second-lowest level since 2003.

Citic Securities Co Ltd , one of the bigger brokerage on the mainland, makes its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, with some traders expecting it to start at its listing price of about HK$13.30.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.7 percent at 8,528.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.4 percent at 1,323.7 points at 0057 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* Standard Chartered has set up an onshore presence in Kenya for private banking and wants to grow that business in other parts of Africa, its head of private banking said on Wednesday.

* Gambling revenue in Macau rose 39 percent to 21.2 billion patacas ($2.6 billion) in September compared to a year ago, signalling strength in the world's largest gambling destination despite a recent selloff in Hong Kong and U.S. listed gaming stocks over fears that credit for mainland Chinese gamblers is drying up. Macau gaming stocks, such as SJM , Galaxy , MGM China , Wynn Macau , Melco International Development and Sands China , tumbled in the past two weeks.

* PetroChina has hired two diesel traders in its London office in a sign that China's largest oil and gas producer is looking to become a major force in the European oil products market.

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Thursday that an accident killed 11 workers at its subsidiary, Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd.

* Walker Group Holdings Ltd warned that it expected to record a loss for the six months ended Sept 30 against a profit for the same period last year mainly due to escalating operating costs in China and Hong Kong. More here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead way > Euro gains vs most currencies, ECB meeting ahead > Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid > Gold rises 1 pct on equities, commodities gains > Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)