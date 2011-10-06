HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares could edge
higher on Thursday, lifting the Hang Seng Index from
oversold conditions on the charts, but gains are likely to be
capped by wary investors looking to sell on the bounce up.
Short-selling has stayed above 10 percent for all but one of
the past eight sessions on fears of a possible hard landing in
China, with Beijing unlikely to loosen monetary policy in the
near term even with the prospect of slowing global growth and
the ongoing euro zone debt debacle.
But overall turnover throughout the bout of renewed
pessimism that began in the later parts of September was lower
than the selloff in August. The Hang Seng Index slumped to its
worst quarter in a decade as a result, losing more than 21
percent.
The Hang Seng Index, which has lost nearly 30 percent this
year, closed down 3.4 percent at 16,250.3 points on Tuesday,
holding above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
index's rise from lows in Oct 2008 to its cyclical peak in Nov
2010, seen at around 16,148.
Financial markets were closed in Hong Kong on Wednesday for
a holiday, while those in China are shut for the week-long
National Day holiday.
The China Enterprise Index of top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong, otherwise known as the H-share index, finished
down 3.6 percent at 8,102.6 points on Tuesday. Losses this year
-- now topping 36 percent -- have pushed price/earnings
multiples to their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.
The H-share index is currently trading at 6.8 times 12-month
forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data,
also its second-lowest level since 2003.
Citic Securities Co Ltd , one of the bigger
brokerage on the mainland, makes its trading debut in Hong Kong
on Thursday, with some traders expecting it to start at its
listing price of about HK$13.30.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 1.7 percent at 8,528.7 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.4 percent
at 1,323.7 points at 0057 GMT.
HOT STOCKS:
* Standard Chartered has set up an
onshore presence in Kenya for private banking and wants to grow
that business in other parts of Africa, its head of private
banking said on Wednesday.
* Gambling revenue in Macau rose 39 percent to 21.2 billion
patacas ($2.6 billion) in September compared to a year ago,
signalling strength in the world's largest gambling destination
despite a recent selloff in Hong Kong and U.S. listed gaming
stocks over fears that credit for mainland Chinese gamblers is
drying up. Macau gaming stocks, such as SJM , Galaxy
, MGM China , Wynn Macau , Melco
International Development and Sands China ,
tumbled in the past two weeks.
* PetroChina has hired two diesel traders in its
London office in a sign that China's largest oil and gas
producer is looking to become a major force in the European oil
products market.
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said on Thursday that an accident killed 11 workers at its
subsidiary, Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd.
* Walker Group Holdings Ltd warned that it
expected to record a loss for the six months ended Sept 30
against a profit for the same period last year mainly due to
escalating operating costs in China and Hong Kong. More here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead way
> Euro gains vs most currencies, ECB meeting ahead
> Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid
> Gold rises 1 pct on equities, commodities gains
> Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)