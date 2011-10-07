HONG KONG, Oct 7 Hong Kong shares could stretch gains into a second straight session on Friday, rounding a volatile week that saw the Hang Seng Index rebound off a 2-1/2-year low hit on escalating fears of a slowdown in economic growth in China.

Short-selling has accounted for over 10 percent of daily turnover in all but one of the last nine sessions, topping 11 percent on Thursday even as the Hang Seng Index surged 5.7 percent to close at 17,171.3 points.

Investors covered positions they had heavily shorted in recent sessions after U.S. economic data showed the world's largest economy was not yet slipping into recession and on hopes that Europe will shore up banks exposed to a feared Greek debt default.

Leading double-digit gains on Thursday were mainland property names and the luxury sector, whose growth depends largely on mainland Chinese.

This could continue on Friday, with some market watchers suggesting some real money could be flowing back into Chinese equities, but turnover could be capped ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.2 percent at 8,626.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 2.3 percent at 1,751.3 points at 0047 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* UC RUSAL said on Thursday it had finished refinancing its $11.4 billion debt portfolio, finally freeing it from restrictions on investments and dividend payments imposed by a landmark restructuring deal.

* The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely , said it has no plans to seek ownership of struggling car maker Saab , denying a Swedish newspaper report on Thursday.

* Sinopec Corp has built an oil products trading desk in London, said sources familiar with the company, in the latest sign Chinese businesses are looking to increase their control of the flow of fuel essential to the country's economic growth.

* HSBC Holdings has approached the top three property-and-casualty insurers in Japan about the sale of its non-life insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.