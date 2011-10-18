HONG KONG, Oct 18 Hong Kong stocks are poised to edge lower at Tuesday's open, as investors look to hedge riskier assets after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt woes.

Investors are also looking to China GDP data for September due to be released in the morning. According to a Reuters poll of economists, China's annual growth moderated slightly to 9.2 percent in the third quarter from 9.5 percent in the second quarter, a figure that could limit losses.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at 18,874 points on Monday, with the China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares, jumping 2.8 percent.

But sluggish turnover and strength in defensives suggested segments of the market remained cagey about the state of the Chinese economy and a possible hard landing, fears which hit Chinese property and financial names hardest in a September selloff.

Hong Kong property names could come into renewed focus. Property group New World Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise up to HK$12.34 billion ($1.6 billion) via a rights issue to fund development of property projects and for working capital.

Its unit New World China Land Ltd also said it planned to raise up to HK$4.35 billion by way of a rights issue for property development and property related investment in China.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.5 percent at 8,749.0 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.8 percent at 1,832.4 points at 0047 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Eastern Airlines said it has terminated an order for 24 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner planes due to delivery delays and will instead spend $3.3 billion to purchase 45 new Boeing 737 aircraft. The Shanghai-based Chinese carrier also said it would buy 15 Airbus EADS A330s worth $2.5 billion, due for delivery from 2013 to 2015.

* Alibaba Group will invest 1.8 billion yuan ($282.2 million) to aid the development of small-medium-enterprises on Taobao Mall, it said on Monday, after last week's move to raise fees next year led to mass protests online. Alibaba Group operates Alibaba.com , Taobao and Taobao Mall. The firm is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc .

* ANTA Sports Products Ltd said it expected a slowdown in same-store sales growth in the third quarter as compared with the previous quarter. It also expected the trade fair growth rate for the second quarter of 2012 to be lower than that for the first as the retail market in China slows down. For statement click here

* China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it would buy flat rolled aluminium production equipment from independent third parties for a total of $3.78 billion as it plans to enter the market to tap growing demand. For statement click here

* Sportswear maker and distributor 361 Degrees International Ltd said in press release that its same store sales for the third quarter of 2011 grew 14.1 percent and its number of retail outlets increased to 7,810 as of the end of September, with 173 new stores opened during the quarter. MARKET SUMMARY > Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St > Euro sags as Germany undercuts hope on crisis plan > Prices rise as Germany cools euro-zone hopes > Gold falls with riskier assets on Europe worries > Oil falls as Germany dampens hope for debt plan (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)