HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares could open
higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after
investors were reassured by an agreement between France and
Germany to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.
But gains could be capped by bearish indications on the
charts, with turnover likely to stay thin in a choppy market
that saw the Hang Seng Index gaining over 11 percent from
a trough on Oct 4.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 4.3 percent at 18,076.5
points on Tuesday, holding above a gap that formed when the
benchmark rose significantly on Sept 11 -- between the high on
Sept 10 at about 17,800 and the low of Sept 11 at about 18,041.
Chinese material, financial and property counters, among the
hardest hit by fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy in
the last quarter, led losses on Wednesday in Hong Kong.
Data on Tuesday showed that while China's GDP growth slowed
in the third quarter, it remained above 9 percent.
To some market players, the numbers were not strong enough
to spawn optimism, and not weak enough to suggest any
policy-loosening was imminent. The data prompted some investors
bearish on China to liquidate long positions in growth-sensitive
sectors.
Those sectors could come into renewed focus as investors
could look to cover short positions after short selling
accounted for more than 9 percent of total turnover on the Hong
Kong bourse on Tuesday, the first spike up in three sessions.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.6 percent at 8.792.6 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.4
percent at 1,845.8 points at 0058 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top
manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, said
on Tuesday it expects higher automobile sales to help net profit
to increase by more than 50 percent in the first nine months of
2011, compared with the same period last year.
* Chinese appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it would team up with UK-based Home
Retail Group to develop a multi-channel retailing
business in China.
* Chinese life and casualty insurance products and services
provider China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd said
its third quarter net profit rose 35.7 percent to 1.2 billion
yuan.
* China's Sinopec remains in close contact with
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as it continues to
be interested in Russia's east Siberian oil and gas reserves, a
company official told Reuters.
* Manulife Financial's fund arm sees a
rise of up to 5 percent in China's yuan currency in
the next two years, as it launched its second fund in Taiwan
that will invest in offshore yuan bonds.
* Hutchison Whampoa does not plan to sell its
Italian telecoms unit 3 Italia, the managing director of the
Hong Kong-listed conglomerate was quoted as saying in Corriere
della Sera newspaper on Tuesday.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late
> Euro rises after report on 2 trln euro rescue fund
> Prices drop on report of euro zone fund boost
> Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown
> Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)