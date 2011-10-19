HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after investors were reassured by an agreement between France and Germany to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.

But gains could be capped by bearish indications on the charts, with turnover likely to stay thin in a choppy market that saw the Hang Seng Index gaining over 11 percent from a trough on Oct 4.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 4.3 percent at 18,076.5 points on Tuesday, holding above a gap that formed when the benchmark rose significantly on Sept 11 -- between the high on Sept 10 at about 17,800 and the low of Sept 11 at about 18,041.

Chinese material, financial and property counters, among the hardest hit by fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy in the last quarter, led losses on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Data on Tuesday showed that while China's GDP growth slowed in the third quarter, it remained above 9 percent.

To some market players, the numbers were not strong enough to spawn optimism, and not weak enough to suggest any policy-loosening was imminent. The data prompted some investors bearish on China to liquidate long positions in growth-sensitive sectors.

Those sectors could come into renewed focus as investors could look to cover short positions after short selling accounted for more than 9 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the first spike up in three sessions.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.6 percent at 8.792.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.4 percent at 1,845.8 points at 0058 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, said on Tuesday it expects higher automobile sales to help net profit to increase by more than 50 percent in the first nine months of 2011, compared with the same period last year.

* Chinese appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with UK-based Home Retail Group to develop a multi-channel retailing business in China.

* Chinese life and casualty insurance products and services provider China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd said its third quarter net profit rose 35.7 percent to 1.2 billion yuan.

* China's Sinopec remains in close contact with Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as it continues to be interested in Russia's east Siberian oil and gas reserves, a company official told Reuters.

* Manulife Financial's fund arm sees a rise of up to 5 percent in China's yuan currency in the next two years, as it launched its second fund in Taiwan that will invest in offshore yuan bonds.

* Hutchison Whampoa does not plan to sell its Italian telecoms unit 3 Italia, the managing director of the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera newspaper on Tuesday. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late > Euro rises after report on 2 trln euro rescue fund > Prices drop on report of euro zone fund boost > Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown > Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)