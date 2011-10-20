HONG KONG Oct 20 Hong Kong shares could edge down at Thursday's open, with turnover likely to stay thin ahead of a weekend eurozone summit where leaders meet to discuss the bloc's debt debacle.

Low volume could exaggerate any price movements, extending a see-saw week, where moves on the Hang Seng Index have been short-lived with jittery investors showing no tolerance for unsatisfactory earnings.

Short-selling amounted to 7.6 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, the lowest in a month, further pointing to a lack of support.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.3 percent at 18,309.2 points on Wednesday, below its opening high at about 18,400, which is the bottom end of a gap that opened on Tuesday when the benchmark lost more than 4 percent -- one of several levels of resistance seen on the charts.

Near-term support on the charts is seen at the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the benchmark's rise from troughs in 2008 to its cyclical peak in late 2010, at about 17,835.

China Mobile Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd are among companies scheduled to announce their third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 0.6 percent at 8,719.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.8 percent at 1,869.2 points at 0100 GMT.

Hot stocks

* Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd swung to a quarterly profit as revenue at its Wynn Macau unit soared 42 percent, but it won less money than usual in Las Vegas, and its shares fell more than 5 percent.

* GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said it would invest in and build 2 solar projects totaling approximately 84 megawatts in California's Central Valley. The construction of the projects is expected to commence in 2011, and will begin commercial operation in 2012.

* Singapore-listed shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia Limited said its profit for the first nine months of 2011 was $250.6 million, up 25.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

* Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said total revenues of its unit Orient Overseas Container Line amounted to $1.44 billion for the third quarter, down 8.3 percent from a year ago period, but volume was up 6.6 percent from a year ago. For statement click here

* China Resources Gas Group Ltd said it would make an offer to take its unit Zhengzhou China Resources Gas Co Ltd private. China Resources Gas will offer 1.5 new company shares for each H-share of Zhengzhou or cash of HK$14.73 for every H share held. It will offer cash of 12.02 yuan for every domestic share of Zhengzhou. It said the move is to reduce any potential conflict between the two companies in allocation of resources or the exploitation of investment and acquisition prospects. For statement click here

* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd has won a tender to pay HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) for a Hong Kong residential and commercial real estate project, the seller of the project said.

* China Unicom , the mainland's No.2 mobile operator, said on Wednesday that its mobile subscribers totalled 189.03 million in September, up 1.57 percent from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)