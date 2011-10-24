HONG KONG, Oct 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday but are likely to stay choppy this week in low turnover, with investors focusing on a Wednesday European leaders meeting that could offer signs of a resolution to the region's debt issues.

A slew of third-quarter earnings from several Chinese companies this week, from much-battered financial names to outperformer China Unicom , could offer insight on the extent of a slowing Chinese economy.

Most analysts do not expect earnings to surprise on the upside, but suggest that investors could punish the stocks of companies that miss expectations or give dimmer than expected outlooks.

In a note on Monday, Barclays analysts said they expected Chinese banks to report good results, but share price reactions were likely to be muted with growth momentum moderating and concerns over asset quality likely to linger.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , China Construction Bank of China (CCB) and China Minsheng Bank are their top overweight picks.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.2 percent but declined 2.6 percent on the week to close at 18,025.7 points, with near-term support seen at the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from 2008 troughs to 2010 highs, at about 17,833 points.

Weekly turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was the lowest since May this year. Short-selling averaged about 9 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong last week, but remained at elevated levels for stocks seen sensitive to slowing growth in China.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.4 percent at 8,797.0 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.9 percent at 1,873.2 points at 0048 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Sino-Forest Corp , parent of Greenheart Group Ltd , said it had deposited the funds needed to make a semi-annual interest payment, a move that could ease investor concerns about the Chinese forestry company's financial health.

* A unit of PetroChina , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer, has found new gas reserves in Indonesia's Papua region, Indonesia's energy watchdog BP Migas said.

* Chinese milk producer Mengniu Dairy is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business as potential buyers prepare for the start of the sales process next month, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Toyota Motor Corp , the maker of Prius hybrid cars, plans to develop hybrid component technology in China and start selling vehicles with Chinese-made hybrid systems through its joint ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and FAW Group, it said.

* ChinaVision Media Group Ltd said it would buy a movie and television content producer from its chairman and others for HK$2.02 billion ($260 million) to be paid by the issue of new shares. ChinaVision also agreed to team with Tencent to distribute Chinavision's movie, television and other contents on Tencent's online platform. Tencent will subscribe HK$247.8 million worth of new shares in ChinaVision.

MARKET SUMMARY > Rally reaches third week; hopes hinge on EU summit > Euro resilient, pins hopes on EU deal > Longer-dated prices dip as EU confidence rises > Gold rises with equities on optimism over EU summit > Oil mixed ahead of EU meetings on debt woes (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)