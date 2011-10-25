HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat to slightly weaker on Tuesday, with movement on the Hang Seng Index likely to be capped by Oct 17 peaks and turnover low as investors await third-quarter earnings from Chinese companies this week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 4.1 percent at 18,771.8 on Monday, scaling a gap between 18,411 and 18,675 formed between Oct 17 and 18, with the peak on Oct 17 at 18,908 seen as near-term resistance.

Gains on Monday were largely on short covering after the HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October showed the mainland manufacturing sector snapped a three-month contraction, soothing fears of a hard landing in the country.

Several other gaps on the charts opened up after steep falls in August and September precipitated the benchmark's worst quarter in a decade, pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

Any real resolution to the euro zone debt debacle from Wednesday's European leaders summit could spur longer-term investors into fresh buying in riskier sectors that could lift the Hong Kong market.

These include resource-related names such as Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) and Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , which are among those expected to report earnings later on Tuesday.

Short-selling also accounted for 7.7 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, extending a trend in the last 12 sessions, during which short-selling only exceeded 10 percent twice.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 0.3 percent at 8,818.9, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,896.0 points at 0053 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China's fifth liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, in the northeast city of Dalian and operated by PetroChina , will start receiving its first LNG shipments around mid-November, an industry official said on Monday.

* China Mobile , the world's largest mobile carrier by subscribers, has 10 million iPhone users even though it does not yet have an agreement with iPhone maker Apple , its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

* China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the nation's biggest dairy company, said on Monday it is not in direct talks with Pfizer to bid for the U.S. drug giant's nutrition business, following a media report it was considering such a move.

* Standard Chartered is moving Neeraj Swaroop, the head of its India and South Asia operations, to head its Southeast Asia region excluding Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

* CapitaMalls Asia Limited said it had signed an agreement with Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Urban Development Co., Ltd to develop a shopping mall in China's Suzhou at a total cost of 6.74 billion yuan. For statement click here

* China Shipping Development Co Ltd said it would construct four bulk vessels of 45,000 dead weight tons each for a total 700 million yuan. For statement click here

* China Life Insurance Company Limited said the China Insurance Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to issue 30 billion yuan in subordinated term debt with maturities of 10 and 15 years. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St gains > Euro scales 6-week peak as positive EU outcome seen > Stock gains, imminent supply weigh on bonds > Gold rises 1 pct on optimism over Europe, China > US crude surges, outpacing Brent in spread trade (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)