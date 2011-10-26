HONG KONG, Oct 26 Hong Kong shares are expected
to fall on Wednesday, likely snapping a two-day rise on the eve
of a euro zone summit that many analysts say may fail to produce
a lasting solution to the region's debt problems.
A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political
turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge ahead of the summit
later on Wednesday . Any surprise resolution
could spur buying of riskier assets.
Low turnover and short-selling interest may compound the
impact from a lack of investor confidence. Short-selling, which
has only surpassed 10 percent of total turnover twice in the
last 13 sessions, accounted for more than 8 percent of total
turnover on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent to close at
18,968.2 points on Tuesday, at the top end of a narrow trading
range and surpassing an Oct. 17 peak at about 18,908 that proved
stiff resistance most of the day.
Peaks on Oct 17 and Oct 25 will form a "double top" on the
charts if the benchmark sees losses over the next few sessions.
The Hang Seng Index had rebounded 16 percent in eight
sessions from Oct 4 troughs, then last week surrendered
one-third of those gains before recovering in this week.
Chinese banks, among the hardest hit in the last three
months by fears of a possible "hard landing" on the mainland,
could come into focus on Wednesday, a day before earnings from
the two of the "Big Four".
Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China
(AgBank) are scheduled to post third-quarter earnings
on Thursday. China Citic Bank Corp Ltd is expected to
post third-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down
1.1 percent at 8,664.5 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 1,867.8
points at 0051 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , the
country's top aluminium maker, missed forecasts for
third-quarter earnings and analysts say its outlook is bleak as
a slowing global economy hurts prices for the lightweight metal.
* Jiangxi Copper , involving in the
production, processing and sale of cathode copper rods, said its
third quarter net profit fell 2.8 percent to 1.24 billion yuan.
* Chinese cement producer Anhui Conch ,
which produces and sells cement and clinker in China, said its
third quarter profit jumped 124.7 percent to 3.06 billion yuan
in accordance with China Accounting Standards.
* China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd
on Tuesday said it has not obtained the necessary regulatory
approval to complete a $7 billion bid to buy a stake in
Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC
(PAE) from BP Plc .
* Sinopec Corp , Asia's top refiner, is set to
raise its November crude throughput to new highs at about 18.3
million tonnes, to replenish thin domestic diesel stocks as
demand remains relatively solid, a company official said on
Tuesday.
* Hutchison 3G, the mobile phone operator of Hutchison
Whampoa , is in talks to buy the Austrian assets of
France Telecom's Orange, a banking source said on
Tuesday, as part of its efforts to expand its footprint
overseas.
* Huaneng Power , China's
largest independent power producer, said its third quarter
profit fell 79 percent to 231.7 million yuan in accordance with
the Chinese accounting standards.
* Datang International Power , which
operates coal-fired electric power plants that supply
electricity to Beijing and industrial cities in northern China,
said its third quarter net profit fell 54 percent to 354.7
million yuan in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards.
* Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank said its third
quarter net profit rose 44 percent to 1.06 billion yuan.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St hit by worries before Europe debt summit
> Euro wary as summit looms, Aussie eyes inflation
> Bonds rally as EU struggles over rescue plan
> Gold surges over 3 pct as haven bid restored
> US oil jumps to 12-week high as Brent spread deflates
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)