HONG KONG, Oct 26 Hong Kong shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, likely snapping a two-day rise on the eve of a euro zone summit that many analysts say may fail to produce a lasting solution to the region's debt problems.

A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge ahead of the summit later on Wednesday . Any surprise resolution could spur buying of riskier assets.

Low turnover and short-selling interest may compound the impact from a lack of investor confidence. Short-selling, which has only surpassed 10 percent of total turnover twice in the last 13 sessions, accounted for more than 8 percent of total turnover on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent to close at 18,968.2 points on Tuesday, at the top end of a narrow trading range and surpassing an Oct. 17 peak at about 18,908 that proved stiff resistance most of the day.

Peaks on Oct 17 and Oct 25 will form a "double top" on the charts if the benchmark sees losses over the next few sessions.

The Hang Seng Index had rebounded 16 percent in eight sessions from Oct 4 troughs, then last week surrendered one-third of those gains before recovering in this week.

Chinese banks, among the hardest hit in the last three months by fears of a possible "hard landing" on the mainland, could come into focus on Wednesday, a day before earnings from the two of the "Big Four".

Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) are scheduled to post third-quarter earnings on Thursday. China Citic Bank Corp Ltd is expected to post third-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 1.1 percent at 8,664.5 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 1,867.8 points at 0051 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , the country's top aluminium maker, missed forecasts for third-quarter earnings and analysts say its outlook is bleak as a slowing global economy hurts prices for the lightweight metal.

* Jiangxi Copper , involving in the production, processing and sale of cathode copper rods, said its third quarter net profit fell 2.8 percent to 1.24 billion yuan.

* Chinese cement producer Anhui Conch , which produces and sells cement and clinker in China, said its third quarter profit jumped 124.7 percent to 3.06 billion yuan in accordance with China Accounting Standards.

* China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd on Tuesday said it has not obtained the necessary regulatory approval to complete a $7 billion bid to buy a stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE) from BP Plc .

* Sinopec Corp , Asia's top refiner, is set to raise its November crude throughput to new highs at about 18.3 million tonnes, to replenish thin domestic diesel stocks as demand remains relatively solid, a company official said on Tuesday.

* Hutchison 3G, the mobile phone operator of Hutchison Whampoa , is in talks to buy the Austrian assets of France Telecom's Orange, a banking source said on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to expand its footprint overseas.

* Huaneng Power , China's largest independent power producer, said its third quarter profit fell 79 percent to 231.7 million yuan in accordance with the Chinese accounting standards.

* Datang International Power , which operates coal-fired electric power plants that supply electricity to Beijing and industrial cities in northern China, said its third quarter net profit fell 54 percent to 354.7 million yuan in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards.

* Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank said its third quarter net profit rose 44 percent to 1.06 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)