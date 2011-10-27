HONG KONG, Oct 27 Hong Kong shares were poised to move higher at Thursday's open, tracking Wall Street strength on signs of progress in meetings to resolve the eurozone debt crisis.

Chinese resources-related names, which have largely propelled the four-session winning streak on the Hang Seng Index , could continue to see steady gains.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.5 percent at 19,066.5 points on Wednesday, buoyed by strength in Chinese stocks on speculation that Beijing could begin easing its tough monetary policy in the fourth quarter.

But gains came in low turnover and short selling interest remained limited, accounting for slightly more than 7 percent of turnover on Wednesday. Shorting has only exceeded 10 percent of total Hong Kong turnover twice in the last 13 sessions.

Gains on Wednesday also edged the Hang Seng Index nearer the gap that opened up between 19,247 and 19,454, the lows on Sept 18 and highs on Sept 19 respectively, seen offering near-term resistance on the charts.

Chinese financials, among the most battered in the last quarter as investors sold off on fears of a hard landing in the Chinese economy, could come into focus after two of the "Big Four" banks posted contrasting third-quarter results.

Bank of China (BOC) said its July-September net profit rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent to 29.79 billion yuan ($4.68 billion), Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) said July-September net profit rose 40 percent to 34.1 billion yuan, largely in line with expectations.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 0.1 percent at 8,740.8, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.3 percent at 1,901.3 points at 0049 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it was confident of meeting its revised production target for this year, despite output losses from a leak at the Penglai 19-3 field. CNOOC plans to boost production from other fields to offset the losses at Penglai 19-3.

* China's Ping An Insurance , the world's second-largest life insurer, posted a surprise 44 percent slump in third-quarter profit, hit by one-off costs for its takeover of Shenzhen Development Bank .

* China CITIC Bank said its third quarter profit rose 41 percent to 9.2 billion yuan in accordance with China Accounting Standards.

* Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd reported a 27 percent gain in third-quarter earnings as demand for pricy but sleek German and American cars made at its Shanghai venture remained solid despite a market slowdown.

* Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it expected some constraints on hard disk drive supplies through the first quarter of next year after severe floods in Thailand crimped global supply.

* China-owned container leasing company COSCO Pacific said its third quarter profit fell to $94.5 million for the three months ended September, from $100.04 million a year ago .

* BYD , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, began selling its electric model car e6 to retail customers in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

* Brazilian mining giant Vale's third-quarter profit dropped 18 percent from a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates as a tumble in Brazil's currency caused losses on derivatives and boosted its foreign debt load.

MARKET SUMMARY > Bare-bones EU debt deal news enough for buyers > Euro gains vs most FX; rescue fund leverage > Bonds fall as euro progress hurts safety bid > Oil falls as U.S. crude stocks rise (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)