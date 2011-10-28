HONG KONG Oct 28 Hong Kong shares are likely to open higher on Friday, poised for their best week in 2-1/2 years, with Chinese sectors seen more sensitive to growth in the world's second-largest economy set to lead gains as investors look to cover short positions.

These were the sectors that suffered the brunt of a brutal selloff last quarter, but risk aversion is ebbing on a euro zone debt deal and recent economic data, as well as corporate earnings that suggested the selloff on fears of a hard landing in China was overdone.

Mainland financials, resources, infrastructure and property are likely to outpace gains in the broader market on Friday, as they did on Thursday.

Short selling in some of these sectors has remained at elevated levels over the last two weeks while overall it dipped below 10 percent of turnover in all but two of the last 15 sessions, suggesting a short squeeze could support gains in cyclical sectors.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest bank by market value, could be further boosted after posting a third-quarter net profit that rose 28 percent, helped by the growth of interest-generating assets and a strong increase in fee income.

Bank of Communications (BoCom) , China's fifth biggest lender, reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter profit, matching expectations, as Beijing's monetary tightening policies benefit lending profitability while non-interest income continued to rise sharply.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 3.3 percent at 19,688.7 points, almost recovering its losses from the second of two selloffs last quarter in September.

Near-term resistance is seen at about 19,803, which supported the benchmark over three sessions in mid-September. It is the top end of a bigger gap that formed between Sept. 9 and 12, which heralded the start of the selloff.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.5 percent at 9,062.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.8 percent at 1,955.5 points at 0053 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Las Vegas Sands Corp posted better-than-expected revenue in Asia and rode a rebound in U.S. growth on Thursday, calming fears that economic weakness would discourage leisure travel and gaming. Sands derives most of its income from its Venetian Macau, Sands Macau and Marina Bay Sands casinos.

* China's No.1 and No.2 oil and gas producers, PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , on Thursday reported third quarter net profit that beat estimates, as strong oil and gas production growth offset refining losses.

* China COSCO Holdings Ltd , the country's No.1 shipping conglomerate, made a net loss of 2.07 billion yuan ($325.81 million) in the third quarter, hit by sliding freight rates and overcapacity in the industry.

* ZTE Corp and China Unicom , China's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker and carrier respectively, reported third quarter net profit that missed expectations, with both companies grappling with pressured margins.

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter profit as a slumping stock market hit investment returns, sending a chilling message to investors ahead of the upcoming initial public offering of smaller rival New China Life.

* Tsingtao Brewery , China's second-largest brewer by volume, on Thursday posted a 0.88 percent fall in third quarter profit as high barley costs hit margins and poor weather slowed growth in sales volume.

* Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday that it has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its unit Swire Properties Ltd and will distribute 18 percent of Swire Properties shares to qualifying shareholders.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers > Dollar trampled in euphoria over Europe crisis deal > Bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid > Gold up as EU deal sinks dollar, boosts commods > Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)