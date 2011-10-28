HONG KONG Oct 28 Hong Kong shares are likely to
open higher on Friday, poised for their best week in 2-1/2
years, with Chinese sectors seen more sensitive to growth in the
world's second-largest economy set to lead gains as investors
look to cover short positions.
These were the sectors that suffered the brunt of a brutal
selloff last quarter, but risk aversion is ebbing on a euro zone
debt deal and recent economic data, as well as corporate
earnings that suggested the selloff on fears of a hard landing
in China was overdone.
Mainland financials, resources, infrastructure and property
are likely to outpace gains in the broader market on Friday, as
they did on Thursday.
Short selling in some of these sectors has remained at
elevated levels over the last two weeks while overall it dipped
below 10 percent of turnover in all but two of the last 15
sessions, suggesting a short squeeze could support gains in
cyclical sectors.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) ,
the world's biggest bank by market value, could be further
boosted after posting a third-quarter net profit that rose 28
percent, helped by the growth of interest-generating assets and
a strong increase in fee income.
Bank of Communications (BoCom) ,
China's fifth biggest lender, reported a 31 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, matching expectations, as Beijing's
monetary tightening policies benefit lending profitability while
non-interest income continued to rise sharply.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 3.3
percent at 19,688.7 points, almost recovering its losses from
the second of two selloffs last quarter in September.
Near-term resistance is seen at about 19,803, which
supported the benchmark over three sessions in mid-September. It
is the top end of a bigger gap that formed between Sept. 9 and
12, which heralded the start of the selloff.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 1.5 percent at 9,062.1 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.8
percent at 1,955.5 points at 0053 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Las Vegas Sands Corp posted better-than-expected
revenue in Asia and rode a rebound in U.S. growth on Thursday,
calming fears that economic weakness would discourage leisure
travel and gaming. Sands derives most of its income from its
Venetian Macau, Sands Macau and Marina Bay Sands
casinos.
* China's No.1 and No.2 oil and gas producers, PetroChina Co
Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, on Thursday reported third quarter net profit that
beat estimates, as strong oil and gas production growth offset
refining losses.
* China COSCO Holdings Ltd , the
country's No.1 shipping conglomerate, made a net loss of 2.07
billion yuan ($325.81 million) in the third quarter, hit by
sliding freight rates and overcapacity in the industry.
* ZTE Corp and China Unicom , China's
No.2 telecommunications equipment maker and carrier
respectively, reported third quarter net profit that missed
expectations, with both companies grappling with pressured
margins.
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a
bigger-than-expected 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter profit
as a slumping stock market hit investment returns, sending a
chilling message to investors ahead of the upcoming initial
public offering of smaller rival New China Life.
* Tsingtao Brewery , China's
second-largest brewer by volume, on Thursday posted a 0.88
percent fall in third quarter profit as high barley costs hit
margins and poor weather slowed growth in sales volume.
* Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday that it has
applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its unit Swire
Properties Ltd and will distribute 18 percent of Swire
Properties shares to qualifying shareholders.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers
> Dollar trampled in euphoria over Europe crisis deal
> Bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid
> Gold up as EU deal sinks dollar, boosts commods
> Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal
