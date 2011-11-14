HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong shares were
set to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains on
easing concerns about Europe and ahead of fresh U.S. economic
data this week that could offer investors clues on the state of
the global economy.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index posted its second
successive weekly drop as investors continued to take money off
the table following last month's rally in Chinese shares with
escalating worries about Italy and Greece providing little
incentive for fresh buying.
The benchmark gained 0.9 percent on the day following
Thursday's 5.3 percent, over-1,000 point drop. For the week, the
Hang Seng lost 3.6 percent. The index is down almost 17 percent
in 2011 to date.
Chinese consumer companies Tingyi Holdings and
Want Want China could see some buying interest after
the manager of the Hang Seng Index announced late on
Friday they would be added to the benchmark.
Tingyi is also scheduled to post its third-quarter earnings
later on Monday.
Also in focus is Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc
, the world's top aluminium producer. The company said
on Monday its third quarter net profit jumped sharply from a
year ago despite weak economic conditions that dampened prices
and demand for the light metal.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.5 percent
at 8,643.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was trading up 2.1 percent at 1,901.9 points at
0056 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group extended its
interests in Brazil's deepwater oil finds on Friday with a deal
to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in the Brazilian unit
of Portuguese oil company Galp Energia. Sinopec Group
is the parent of Hong Kong-listed and Shanghai-listed China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .
* HSBC Holdings Plc has injected 2.8
billion yuan ($441 million) into its China unit, underscoring
the growing importance of the Chinese market to the bank at a
time when it is cutting jobs elsewhere.
* Sinopharm Group, China's largest pharmaceutical
products distributor, posted a 30 percent year on year rise in
net profit to 1.24 billion yuan for the nine months ended in
September.
* Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd
announced the withdrawal of a proposed listing of Taiwan
Depository Receipts by its 66 percent owned Pacific Andes
Resources Development Ltd amid volatility in the
global financial markets and economic crisis in the European
Union. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall Street gains for week as Italy fears ebb
> Euro climbs vs dollar, market awaits Italy auction
> Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver
> Gold rises 1.5 pct on Europe hopes, tracks S&P
> Oil up as EU jitters ease, U.S. consumers brighten
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)