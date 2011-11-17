HONG KONG, Nov 17 Hong Kong stocks were expected to fall for a third-straight session on Thursday in low turnover, with banks in particular focus on growing fears of global contagion from the euro zone's lingering debt crisis.

Sectors seen more sensitive to economic growth, such as commodities-related ones, could suffer the brunt of investors' aversion to riskier assets on more warnings about the impact of the European crisis on the global economy.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, could come under more pressure on Thursday, after sinking to its lowest point in about a month on Wednesday.

It is now down almost 24 percent year to date, and some traders suggest the stock could challenge the HK$60 level, which served as support in September.

If that level is broken, they said the stock could then test its Oct. 4 low at HK$56.65, pressuring the Hang Seng Index in which the stock has a 15 percent weighting.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index erased gains it made after a sharp tumble on Nov. 10, falling 2 percent to finish at 18,960.9 points, dragged by weakness in financials and property developers.

Steep losses in these sectors were partly driven by short-selling, which accounted for 9.2 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, rising from 6.3 percent from a day earlier.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.6 percent at 8,416.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 0.9 percent lower at 1,838.1 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has postponed the spin-off and share market listing of its solar glass production unit, due to volatile capital markets and the adverse impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis on the solar energy industry.

* A unit of the Bank of China , one of the country's top four banks, is planning to kick off an iron ore swaps business next year in a bid to tap growing demand for hedging from steel mills and traders, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card issuer, plans to team up with China Development Bank (CDB) in asset management, private equity and venture capital, its China business chief said on Wednesday.

* Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd, in which French spirits group Remy Cointreau SA owns a 26.96 percent stake, said it is cautious on full-year earnings and for the first half of 2012 as the Chinese wine maker reforms its sales channels.

* Philips Electronics' planned sale of its loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper said on Wednesday. Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad said TPV and Philips were working on a prospectus to convince TPV shareholders of the deal, without citing any sources.

