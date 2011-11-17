HONG KONG, Nov 17 Hong Kong stocks were
expected to fall for a third-straight session on Thursday in low
turnover, with banks in particular focus on growing fears of
global contagion from the euro zone's lingering debt crisis.
Sectors seen more sensitive to economic growth, such as
commodities-related ones, could suffer the brunt of investors'
aversion to riskier assets on more warnings about the impact of
the European crisis on the global economy.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, could
come under more pressure on Thursday, after sinking to its
lowest point in about a month on Wednesday.
It is now down almost 24 percent year to date, and some
traders suggest the stock could challenge the HK$60 level, which
served as support in September.
If that level is broken, they said the stock could then test
its Oct. 4 low at HK$56.65, pressuring the Hang Seng Index in
which the stock has a 15 percent weighting.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index erased gains it
made after a sharp tumble on Nov. 10, falling 2 percent to
finish at 18,960.9 points, dragged by weakness in financials and
property developers.
Steep losses in these sectors were partly driven by
short-selling, which accounted for 9.2 percent of total turnover
on the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, rising from 6.3 percent
from a day earlier.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading down 0.6 percent at 8,416.9 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 0.9
percent lower at 1,838.1 points at 0055 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd
said on Wednesday it has postponed the spin-off and share market
listing of its solar glass production unit, due to volatile
capital markets and the adverse impact of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis on the solar energy industry.
* A unit of the Bank of China , one of
the country's top four banks, is planning to kick off an iron
ore swaps business next year in a bid to tap growing demand for
hedging from steel mills and traders, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
* Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card
issuer, plans to team up with China Development Bank (CDB)
in asset management, private equity and venture
capital, its China business chief said on Wednesday.
* Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd, in which French
spirits group Remy Cointreau SA owns a 26.96 percent
stake, said it is cautious on full-year earnings and for the
first half of 2012 as the Chinese wine maker reforms its sales
channels.
* Philips Electronics' planned sale of its
loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong
Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the
operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper
said on Wednesday. Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad said TPV
and Philips were working on a prospectus to convince TPV
shareholders of the deal, without citing any sources.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion
> Euro falls to 5-week lows as debt crisis deepens
> Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds
> Gold drops on easing U.S. prices, euro worries
> US oil soars past $100, Seaway reversal to ease glut
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)