HONG KONG, Dec 5 Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on Monday, ahead of a euro zone summit later this week that could boost hopes for a solution to the region's debt crisis and keep markets choppy.

Turnover could be crimped as investors turn their attention to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's upcoming initial public offering, with a debut expected on December 15.

The company aimed to raise up to HK$22 billion ($2.8 billion), banking on strong consumer demand in China, Hong Kong and Macau to drive sales over the next 10 years, its chairman said.

Chinese property, materials and banking stocks, among the most beaten down this year, could see more interest from investors as signs of Beijing easing policy may boost these embattled sectors.

In a note to clients late on Sunday, Nomura strategists recommended a "beta value" emphasis on Asian financials, materials and energy stocks, moving away from ASEAN and into the "cheaper" Hong Kong-China market in the first half of 2012, assuming Europe does not "self combust".

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 19,040.4 on Friday, snagging its first weekly gain in five on the back of strong gains on Thursday after Beijing's first cut in required bank reserves in three years late last Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.4 percent at 8,679.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,915 points at 0058 GMT.

* Saab's Dutch owner and China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile have agreed that Bank of China, the nation's fourth-largest bank by market value, will come in as part owner of the ailing carmaker, according to a source familiar with the deal.

* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd plans to issue corporate bonds worth no more than 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to boost operating capital and improve its debt structure, the company said on Friday.

* Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Korea's SK Group signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation on Friday, including a joint investment on an 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene project in central China.

* China Unicom and China Telecom, the country's No.2 and 3 telecom operators, have asked Chinese regulators to halt an antimonopoly probe and will work towards lowering internet access charges over coming years, they said on Friday.

* Hong Kong handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd said on Monday it raised HK$677.2 million ($87 million) in an initial public offering before the exercise of an over-allotment option, and trading in its shares would begin on Dec 6.

* China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong had granted approval for preliminary work on the expansion of Dongguan Natural Gas Power Generation Project in Dongguan City with construction cost amounting to 2.8 billion yuan. For statement click here

* China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong had granted approval for preliminary work on the expansion of Dongguan Natural Gas Power Generation Project in Dongguan City with construction cost amounting to 2.8 billion yuan. For statement click here

* G-Resources Group Ltd said its Indonesia unit PT Agincourt Resources has executed a $100 million revolving credit facility agreement with BNP Paribas, Hang Seng Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The facility will be available for Martabe gold and silver in Indonesia. For statement click here