HONG KONG Dec 7 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Wednesday in turnover that is likely to remain weak as investors await a European summit later this week that could prove pivotal in resolving that region's debt woes.

The lack of an adequate response could spark a selloff next week. Standard & Poor's threatened on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund less than 24 hours after placing 15 euro countries on a negative credit watch.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index retreated 1.2 percent to 18,942.2, supported at 18,868, the bottom of a range that the benchmark has now traded for the last four sessions and could now extend into a fifth.

Short-selling interest on Tuesday increased marginally from the day before, accounting for about 6.5 percent of the Hong Kong bourse's total turnover that was about half of last Thursday spike after Beijing announced its first reserve requirement cut for commercial lenders in three years.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.8 percent at 8,640.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.6 percent at 1,912.8 points at 0057 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Brazil's Vale SA , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday that its Port of Ponta da Madeira is operating normally after a damaged ore carrier, the world's largest, was removed from one of its four berths.

* China Steel Corp, Taiwan's top steelmaker, has agreed to a 23 percent cut in iron ore prices for October-December with Brazilian miner Vale, as mills seek better contract terms after ore prices slumped and steel demand thinned.

* Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd plans to set up a 55-45 percent manufacturing venture with Swedish truck maker AB Volvo in 2012, a Chinese newspaper said.

* Chinese offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd will drill its first deepsea exploration well in a northern area of the South China Sea in coming weeks, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Russia's UC RUSAL Plc has surprised lenders with a request for a covenant holiday on a $4.75 billion pre-export syndicated loan just nine weeks after the deal signed, banking sources close to the deal said.

* Standard Chartered Plc has agreed to buy more than half of Barclays Plc's Indian credit card portfolio at a discount to its book value, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rises on EU summit hopes > Euro flat versus dollar ahead of ECB, summit > Prices slip, volumes light ahead of ECB meeting > Gold rises on S&P credit downgrade warning > Oil rises, weighs EU summit prospects, Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)