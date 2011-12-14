HONG KONG, Dec 14 Hong Kong shares were
seen lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing
streak after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hints of stimulus
while pointing to market turbulence as a risk to the U.S.
economy.
Losses could be accelerated if the Shanghai Composite Index
breaks below a long-term support level seen between
2,245-2,260 points. The Shanghai benchmark, which ranks among
the worst performers in Asia this year, ended at 2,249 on
Tuesday.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at
18,447.2 points on Tuesday in turnover that neared two-week
lows, helping exaggerate movements.
Short selling on the Hong Kong bourse climbed to its highest
since Nov 24, accounting for 9.3 percent of total turnover.
Warrant activity accounted for 38 percent.
Baoxin Auto Group and China Polymetallic Mining
Ltd are scheduled to make their listing debuts in Hong
Kong, while Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said it
had priced shares for its initial public offering at HK$15 each,
the lower end of an indicative HK$15 to HK$21
range.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.2 percent at 8,538.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,861.4
points at 0055 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Two of China's largest developers, Evergrande Real Estate
Group and Agile Property, have not bought
any land since the middle of the year, the companies said
Tuesday, and are biding their time before resuming acquisitions
as the mainland's property market corrects.
* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec)
Jiujiang refinery plans to increase crude
oil throughput by about 16 percent from this year to full
capacity in 2012, comments from a recent internal conference
showed.
* Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings are
offering up to $2.2 billion cash for control of privately run
natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings, in what
could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company.
* CLP Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings,
formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings, said on Tuesday
they will raise tariffs next year to fund high fuel expenses and
moves by companies to burn more clean fuel, company officials
said.
* China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said it would form a 1.5 billion yuan fund with
partners in Shanghai focusing on equity and debt investments
outside the property, pharmaceuticals, steel and mining
industries. Fosun will own about 10 percent of the fund. For
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment
> Euro skids to 11-mth low vs dollar, Fed weighs
> Treasuries take off after 10yr sale, FOMC statement
> Gold falls 2.5 pct, extends losses after Fed
> Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)