HONG KONG Dec 16 Hong Kong shares could snap a six-day losing streak on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after U.S. jobless claims and manufacturing data came in above expectations, providing some respite for battered global markets.

Oversold beta plays and exporters with a sizeable exposure to the U.S. market could get a modest lift as investors cover short positions, with turnover on the broader market expected to remain low.

Even so, the Hang Seng Index is poised for its sixth weekly loss in seven. The benchmark is down slightly more than 3 percent this week so far.

On Thursday, it fell 1.8 percent to 18,026.8 points, as resources-related stocks took a beating after a broad commodities selloff overnight. The China Enterprises Index declined 2.1 percent.

Hosa International Ltd makes its listing debut in Hong Kong on Friday, ending a week of several initial public offerings that have disappointed.

Shares in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance both fell as much as 9 percent on Thursday after the two companies raised a combined $3.9 billion.

New China Life, which listed both in Hong Kong and Shanghai, will debut on the mainland on Friday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), among the world's largest exchange operators, said late on Thursday it intended to expand futures trading offerings and hours in 2012, allowing investors to adjust positions outside regular trading hours.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,417.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent to 1,829.4 points at 0105 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Richard Chandler Corp, the largest shareholder in Sino-Forest, the parent of Greenheart Group, called on Thursday for a board shake-up, saying directors are taking too long to clear the China-focused forestry company of fraud allegations.

* Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, confirmed on Thursday that it has started discussions with creditors to adjust debt covenants due to possible continued weakness on commodity markets next year.

* Swire Properties, a unit of Swire Pacific, will invest $230 million to temporarily take a majority stake in its joint venture project in Chengdu with Sino-Ocean Land, the companies said on Thursday.

* CITIC Securities Co Ltd said China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to transfer 51 percent interest in China Asset Management Co Ltd to five investors and it retains a 49 percent stake of the asset management unit. For statement click here

* China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said it would buy hydropower plants operator Chongqing Meixi River Hydropower Development Co Ltd for 348 million yuan, a bid to further strengthening its hydropower projects portfolio. For statement click here

