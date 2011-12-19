HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong shares could
start the week lower on Monday, tracking global market weakness
after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven euro
zone nations late last week.
Turnover could remain weak, as the year draws to a close and
as investors choose to stay away amid persistent uncertainty.
Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically
beyond reach."
Chinese property companies cold come under pressure after
data over the weekend that showed China's November housing
prices at their slowest increase in 2011 to date whilst housing
inflation hit its lowest as tightening efforts take
affect.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4 percent at 18,285.4
points on Friday, snapping a 6-day losing streak but still
finished down 1.6 percent on the week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.8 percent at 8,335.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.9 percent to 1,804.6
points at 0102 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* China Shenhua Group, the country's largest coal producer
and the parent of China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
, has started building a $21.4 billion facility to
produce alumina from coal ash, the state Xinhua news agency said
on Sunday, citing a senior company executive.
* China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd expects
a 50 percent rise in profits in 2011, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Saturday, citing a senior company executive.
* CITIC Securities , China's top
brokerage, said regulatory approval for its $374 million deal to
buy French bank Credit Agricole's stakes in brokerage
brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would likely take longer than
expected.
* A supply train fell off the tracks on a railway connecting
UC RUSAL's Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea with a
port, a company official said on Sunday. He said the incident
was not affecting the flow of supplies to the Friguia plant,
which produces some 630,000 tonnes of alumina per year, and
denied the plant had been shut.
* Chinese-owned container terminal operator ECT, which is
owned by Hutchinson Whampoa unit Hutchinson Port
Holdings, has sued Rotterdam port and asked for 900 million
euros ($1.2 billion) compensation in a dispute over container
operators due to open in the enlarged harbour in the coming
years, the port said on Friday.
* Sands China Ltd said Securities and Futures
Commission of Hong Kong confirmed an investigation related to
alleged breaches of the provisions of the Securities and Futures
Ordinance had been concluded and that no further action was
planned against the company. For statement click here
* Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd said it proposed
to issue up to 25 million A shares in Shenzhen, a deal to be
subject to CSRC approval, raising about 440 million yuan to fund
investment in waste treatment projects. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe
> Euro posts largest weekly loss vs dollar in three months
> Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows
> Gold ends up, sets biggest weekly drop in 3 mos
> Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)