HONG KONG, Dec 22 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Thursday, poised to snap a two-day winning streak, but benchmark indices are expected to hold within a narrow range in turnover that is likely to be weak as investors approach a four-day Christmas weekend.

Materials and other riskier stocks, among the biggest gainers on Wednesday, would likely lead losses, with concerns about whether funds raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.9 percent to finish at 18,416.5 points, buoyed by resources-related stocks following higher physical commodities prices. The benchmark is expected to be supported at 18,000 in the near term.

Rising oil prices could continue to support oil-related stocks. The three Chinese oil giants, PetroChina Co Ltd , CNOOC Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp are outperformers this year, defying steep declines in the broader market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,424.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,844 points as of 0101 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Wednesday that China's central bank had approved the issue of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) worth of special bonds, which will be used for loans to small firms.

* China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's third-largest oil company and the parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd , has bought small volumes of diesel for delivery in late December for domestic use to help ease shortages.

* Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd said the Public Offering Review Committee of CSRC had reviewed and passed its application for issue of A shares but was still pending formal written approval from CSRC. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm > Euro near flat as ECB tender effects fade > Prices fall after average auction, on year-end sales > Gold surrenders gains as euro gives up ground > Oil rises as US stockpiles slump to near 3-year low