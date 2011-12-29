Dec 29 Hong Kong shares are seen edging lower at Thursday's open on renewed fears about the financial health of the euro zone ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day, with weak turnover likely to exaggerate price movements.

But losses on the Hang Seng Index are likely to be capped at about 18,400, a level that has served as solid resistance over four of the last 10 sessions.

On Wednesday, it slipped 0.6 percent to close at 18,518.7 points, with Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong particularly weak. The China Enterprises Index finished down 1.5 percent at 9,980.5 points.

Weakness in mainland markets could continue to weigh on Hong Kong shares. The Shanghai Composite Index has lost more than 7 percent this month to date and is poised for its second-staight yearly loss.

Alibaba.com Ltd could come into focus after its parent group, China's Alibaba Group, hired Washington lobbying firm Duberstein Group Inc as it eyes a possible deal with Internet giant Yahoo Inc.

BYD Company Ltd said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had granted it approval to issue 6 billion yuan worth of domestic corporate bonds in China. For statement click here

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 8,347.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,812.6 points at 0047 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Brazil mining company Vale has docked one of its giant iron ore vessels in China for the first time, ending a year-long impasse with Chinese authorities that threatened to hobble the company's plan to cut shipping costs to its biggest market.

* China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd lost nearly a quarter of its market value on Wednesday, with its shares plunging 26 percent to their lowest level in more than two years after the nation's biggest dairy company was hit by a tainted milk scandal over the Christmas holiday.

* Puguang gasfield, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec) largest, achieved its 2011 production target of 5.9 billion cubic metres of purified natural gas as of Dec. 23, a report on a company website showed on Wednesday.

* Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust , a property trust listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, said on Thursday it will buy two commercial properties in Hong Kong for HK$1.9 billion ($244.44 million).

* Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd said it priced its 1.063 billion H shares in its IPO at HK$2.16 each, raising net proceeds of about HK$2.19 billion. For statement click here

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it had affirmed and then withdrawn its 'A-' long-term unsolicited corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd. as it was unable to accurately assess the credit quality of the company.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed concerns about Europe > Euro stung by thin year-end trade; downside beckons > Europe worries spur safe-haven buying in thin volume > Gold down 2 pct, at 3-month low vs dollar surges > Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback > Italy 10-yr yields back over 7 pct before bond sale (Reporting by Clement Tan in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)