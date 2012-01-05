HONG KONG, Jan 5 Hong Kong shares were
poised to start lower on Thursday, with fresh global concerns
about euro zone countries' abilities to refinance their debt
likely to keep turnover muted.
Chinese developers could come under pressure after two of
the mainland's top developers reported late on Wednesday that
sales figures plunged in December.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer by
revenue, said year-on-year sales fell 30 percent in December, a
fifth consecutive month of decline as government measures to
calm housing inflation take effect.
Evergrande Real Estate, the second-largest
mainland developer by value of sales, also reported on Wednesday
that December sales more than halved from the same month last
year.
Chinese property stocks have been among the most heavily
shorted in Hong Kong. Short selling accounted for more than 21
percent of Evergrande's total turnover on Wednesday, compared to
8.2 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8
percent at 18,727.3 points, dragged lower by weakness in
mainland markets after Premier Wen Jiabao's warning of a
"difficult" period ahead for the economy.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.5 percent at 8,515.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,873.0 points
at 0053 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* China Telecom plans to launch a mobile service
in Britain targeting Chinese residents, businesses and visitors
early this year, becoming the first Chinese carrier to launch
such a service outside China, it said on Wednesday.
* Vale S.A. said its net income for the first nine
months of 2011 jumped 60.5 percent year on year to US$18.2
billion, driven by a US$9.6 billion increase in operating income
reflecting higher prices and volumes for most products. For
statement click here://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2012/0105/LTN20120105006.pdf
* CSR Corp Ltd estimated net profit for 2011 would
rise more than 50 percent from the prior year as revenue
increased and costs were put under control. For statement click
here
* PetroChina Co Ltd said it would set up a 49
percent-owned captive insurance company with its controlling
shareholder CNPC with registered capital of 5 billion yuan. For
statement click here
* Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd said it had
completed the purchase of a 24 percent equity interest in
Shenzhen Airlines Co Ltd, raising its stake in the airline to 49
percent with Air China holding 51 percent. For statement click
here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns
> Euro drops as debt funding fears keep investors wary
> Treasuries fall as hopes on economy cut safety bid
> Gold rises with oil, breaks ranks with euro
> Oil gains after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreement
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)