HONG KONG Jan 6 Hong Kong shares were seen edging lower on Friday on nagging fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could be deepening, but are poised to end the week higher with turnover likely to be weak.

European banks have begun displaying early signs of pulling back from loans in Asia, presenting an opportunity for other lenders to gain market share, the Asian head of Standard Chartered Plc said.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 18,813.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also gained 0.5 percent.

Continued weakness in mainland markets could weigh on Hong Kong, traders said. The Shanghai Composite Index is poised for a weekly loss, down 2.3 percent to date.

Chinese developers may come into focus after the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday Beijing may look to roll out its property tax scheme to the cities of Guangzhou, Nanjing, and some second and third tier cities in the country's midwest.

Mainland real estate developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd saw sales plunge 44 percent year on year in December, a source close to the company said on Thursday, as Beijing's efforts to curb property speculation bite.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,445.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,846 points at 0057 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China has raised the threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production to $55 a barrel from the previous $40, effectively cutting tax payments by the country's oil producers such as PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd. The new tax, backdated to Nov. 1 last year, will be calculated monthly and the levies will be paid to the government on a quarterly basis, Sinopec Corp said in a statement

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, has hired three banks for its up to $4.1 billion, six-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Thursday.

* Toyota Motor, which operates car manufacturing ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group , said on Thursday it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China this year, growing over 10 percent from the previous year after sales rose 4 percent in 2011.

* China's Baoshan Iron & Steel said on Thursday it will keep its main steel product prices steady in February from January but was guarded about the market's outlook.

* Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, a car manufacturing venture partner of Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, said it might only achieve 80-90 percent of the profit it forecasted for 2011. For statement click here

* China Minsheng Banking Corp said it was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. For statement click here

* Agricultural Bank of China Limited said the fixed asset investment budget of the bank for 2012 is proposed at about 24.8 billion yuan. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St buoyed by rallying bank shares > Euro sinks as sovereign debt, bank worries > Long-dated Treasuries fall ahead of U.S. jobs data > Gold rises, breaking ranks with euro again > Oil falls back on U.S. stock build, higher dollar (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)