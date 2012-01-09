(Adds details)

HONG KONG, Jan 9 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week lower on Monday, with investors cautious and focused on Europe despite stronger than expected U.S. and China data.

The Chinese financial sector will be watched after Beijing released December loan growth and money supply data and comments from the new chief insurance regulator over the weekend.

Loan growth in the last month of 2011 grew more than expected on stronger money supply, reinforcing perceptions that the central bank is gently easing policy to cushion the impact of the global economic slowdown.

In a note on Monday, Barclays analysts reiterated their positive view on the sector, believing more accommodative fiscal and monetary policies could be positive catalysts.

Despite trading near historic low valuations, investors have avoided Chinese banks, uncertain about their exposure to local government debt. The Chinese central bank governor said these risks were controllable in a state media interview published on Sunday.

Chinese insurers could come under pressure on Monday after the country's new insurance regulator warned the sector will see lower profits in 2012 as it faces a grim operating environment.

China's total insurance premiums rose 10 percent to 1.43 trillion yuan ($226.64 billion) in 2011 from a year earlier, state media quoted the industry regulator as saying on Saturday.

CLSA analysts said in a note on Monday that long-term value does exist in the sector but that industry and macro headwinds would continue to cloud share performance, at least for a few more months.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 18,593.06 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent. Short selling in Hong Kong hit a five-day high, accounting for 10.6 percent of total turnover.

On the week, the Hang Seng and China Enterprises Index eked out gains of 0.9 and 0.5 percent, respectively, largely due to strength in Chinese oil stocks as worries about Iranian supplies sent crude prices higher.

Traders said the Hang Seng is likely to dip below 18,500 in the near term, but did not expect a sharp selloff, arguing that most speculative money has left the territory.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.6 percent at 1,813.9 points at 0055 GMT. Financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

HOT STOCKS

* U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said it started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million). Joy Global, which currently owns about 69 percent of IMM shares, is looking to buy the rest of the company at HK$8.50 per share.

* Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government owned UK bank.

* Little Sheep said shareholders had approved its privatisation proposal, and it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Yum Brands.

* Investors welcomed a change in Lenovo Group Ltd's geographical business structure, pushing shares in the world's No.2 PC brand to a four-week closing high on Friday despite a broad market slowdown.

* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp recorded a worse-than-expected yearly profit decline in the fourth quarter, and the first decline in two years, as its models scrambled to compete with Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range.

* First Tractor Co Ltd said it had submitted a prospectus to the China Securities Regulatory Commission in relation to its application to issue up to 150 million A shares. For statement click here

* Shui On Land Ltd said it planned to issue 3 billion yuan worth of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2013 and 3.5 billion yuan worth of 7.625 percent senior notes due 2015, raising capital to spend on real estate operations and repay existing debts.

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)