HONG KONG Jan 10 The Hang Seng Index
finished up 1.47 percent at 18,865.72 on Monday. These
are potential market movers on Tuesday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
said on Monday that its controlling shareholder
China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has increased
its stake in the firm to 76.38 percent from 75.84 percent.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd has appointed Melody
Harris-Jensbach, the former deputy CEO and chief product officer
of Puma AG, as its Chief Product and Design Officer in
a bid to ensure brand consistency and product efficiency.
* General Motors Co expects to post market share
gains this year in both China and South Korea, and it still has
the option to raise its ownership stake in Shanghai GM, its
Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor, by 1 point to
50 percent, a top GM executive said on Monday.
* French carmaker Renault SA is hoping to receive
official approval this month to begin production in China, Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday. In China, Renault has a
production deal in place with Nissan partner Dongfeng Motor
Group, China's No. 2 automaker.
* Mainland China property developers Country Garden
and Longfor Properties on Monday released
widely diverging results for December contracted sales, meaning
Country Garden edged past its year forecast and Longfor just
fell short.
* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on
Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for
Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the
third such extension.
* PetroChina plans to shut a 120,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its
largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an
industry source said on Monday.
* Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's
A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take
over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance of
success, financial adviser UBS said on Monday.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said its
controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corp Ltd had increased its
stake in the company via the Shanghai Stock Exchange to 73.01
percent from 72.96 percent, and would continue to increase its
shareholding via the secondary market. For statement click here
EVENTS TODAY
- China Molybdenum Co Ltd EGM in China
- HKC (Holdings) Ltd SGM
- Hua Lien International (Holding) Co Ltd EGM
- Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd EGM in
Beijing
- PacMOS Technologies Holdings Ltd SGM
ECONOMIC DATA
- China FX reserves for Q4 (10-15)
- China M2 money supply for December (10-15)
- China exports for December
- China trade balance for December
- China new yuan loans for December (10-15)
- China outstanding loan growth for December (10-15)
- UK BRC retail sales for December
- UK RICs housing survey for December
- Australia NAB business condition for December
- Australia building approvals (final) for November
- Australia private house approval for November
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)