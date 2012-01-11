HONG KONG, Jan 11 Hong Kong shares were poised to extend a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, spurred by strength in mainland Chinese markets, but turnover is likely to be moderated by lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Large caps, particularly Chinese banks and other names more tied to growth, could lead gains as they have for the previous two days as investors look to cover short positions in those sectors.

On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index jumped 1.8 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng Index increase 0.7 percent to close at 19,004.3 points.

Short selling interest declined for the first time in five sessions, accounting for 8.5 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse, down from Monday's 11.7 percent.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd could extend gains from the last two sessions after the country's second-largest coal producer said net profit for 2011 was up 36.1 percent to 10.3 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), according to a preliminary filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 5.7 percent over the last two days on a confluence of factors after China's once-in-five-year National Financial Working Conference (NFWC) was held over the weekend.

The meeting preceded a share buyback by state-owned companies in some mainland listings and media reports that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to cool speculation, including allowing institutional investors buy more IPO shares.

Both developments cheered mainland markets, along with favorable economic data over the last three days. Previous government intervention in October 2011 triggered a rally of about a fortnight in Shanghai and slightly more than a week in Hong Kong.

In a note to clients dated Jan. 9, HSBC China equity strategists said the outcome of the NFWC "could be a game changer over the long run."

They pointed out that China's equity markets have in the past reacted positively to once-in-five-year sessions, rising 15-20 percent in the six months following previous meetings in 1997, 2002 and 2007.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 8,453.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 1,853.2 points at 0020 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Lenovo Group Ltd, which is making a concerted global push into tablets and ultrabooks, now expects to launch a smartphone in a lucrative U.S. market dominated by Apple Inc and Google Inc gadgets.

* Machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group, the ultimate parent of diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd , has sealed a deal to take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European brands.

* Chinese oil major CNOOC said its parent company, China National Offshore Oil Corp, had received a notice from the Tianjin Maritime Court in relation to compensation claims initiated against the company related to last year's oil spill in Bohai Bay.

* Huaneng Power International Inc said its power generation within China increased by 22.03 percent in 2011.

* Microsoft Corp has sued Gome Electrical Appliances Holding, one of China's largest homegrown electronics distributors, and a Beijing electronics mall, for allegedly infringing on the copyright of its software.

* Prada S.p.A said it entered into a 40 million euro sponsorship agreement for the participation of the Luna Rossa yacht in the XXXIV edition of the America's Cup. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead > Euro edges up vs dollar but stance cautious > Benchmark Treasury yield holds below 2 pct > Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism > Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)