HONG KONG, Jan 12 Hong Kong shares could start flat or slightly weaker on Thursday, with global markets cautious ahead of key bond auctions in Spain and Italy.

China is also scheduled to release economic data at about 0130 GMT that is expected to show annual inflation in the world's second largest economy slowed to 4.0 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November.

A higher inflation reading could be negative for risk appetite as it could keep China from adding further stimulus to its economy.

The Hang Seng Index is near technically overbought territory after gaining 3 percent this week to date, led by A-share sensitive names on hopes of monetary policy easing after favorable data and several share buybacks in mainland markets seen as forms of government intervention.

Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) value stands at 67.7, with a reading above 70 suggesting the benchmark is overbought.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng Index finish 0.8 percent higher at 19,151.9 points, with turnover marginally lower than Tuesday.

On Thursday, Huazhong Holdings Co Ltd, Huili Resources (Group) Ltd, Kai Shi China Holdings Company Limited and PC Partner Group Ltd will debut on the Hong Kong bourse.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,396.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,849.9 points at 0040 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* The world's No. 1 iron ore exporter Vale said on Wednesday it has declared force majeure on ore shipments due to heavy rainfall affecting its operations in Brazil.

* CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest brokerage by assets, has slashed its proprietary businesses amid trading losses, local media reported on Wednesday, as Chinese brokerages brace themselves for a dismal earnings season ahead.

* Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that sales rose 1.3 percent in 2011 but fell short of its full-year target of 480,000 vehicles as the world's largest car market slows. It set its 2012 target at 460,000 vehicles.

* Alibaba Group, parent of Alibaba.com Ltd , has reduced the size of its debut loan to $3 billion, the funds which the Chinese e-commerce giant plans to use to buy back part of the 40 percent stake held by Yahoo Inc, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said its same store sales grew 20.7 percent year-on-year for the three-months ended in December, while retail and wholesale turnover rose 28.9 percent to HK$1.81 billion. For statement click here

* Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd said it expected to record an increase of over 80 percent in net profit for 2011 from the prior year. For statement click here

* First Shanghai Investments Ltd said it expected to record a loss for 2011 compared with a profit in the previous year due to losses on its trading portfolio as a result of a downturn in the world's equity markets. For statement click here

* China Railway Construction Corp Ltd said it estimated its profit for 2011 to increase by over 50 percent from the prior year as its 2010 results included lossses from Mecca Light Rail Project. For statement click here

* CSR Corporation Ltd said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its A share issue plan and that it would make a further announcement once it receives an official approval document from the CSRC. For statement click here

* First Tractor Co Ltd said the CSRC had approved its issue of A shares and that it would make further announcements once it received formal written approval from the CSRC and when pricing and other terms for the issue have been finalised. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St steady near 5-month high; awaits Europe test > Euro under the cosh; China inflation data eyed > U.S. government debt rises as euro fears drive safety > Gold hits 1-month high, breaks ranks with euro > Oil down as U.S. crude stockpiles rise (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)