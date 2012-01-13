HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong shares could
start higher on Friday, poised for their second-straight weekly
gain, but any strength could be capped by chart resistance, as
investors await more economic data from China next week.
Data on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales rose at the
weakest pace in seven months could lead to some pressure for
export-oriented stocks, such as Li & Fung.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index snapped a three-day
winning streak, ending down 0.3 percent at 19,095.4 points,
close to the bottom of its trading range, after testing
resistance seen at 19,242, its December high.
If that level is breached, the next target on the charts is
seen at the benchmark's high on Nov 14 last year, at about
19,640. The Hang Seng Index is currently up 2.7 percent on the
week.
China will post fourth-quarter GDP data on Jan 17, along
with December industrial output, investment and retail sales
data, which could spur decisive gains and help benchmark indices
break technical resistance.
Short-selling accounted for 7.9 percent of total turnover on
the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, the lowest since January 3.
Some profit warnings posted late on Thursday could weigh on
some stocks. China Strategic Holdings Ltd warned that
it expected to record a loss on financial assets at fair value
in 2011 against a profit a year before.
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said on
Thursday that it will post a "substantially lower" operating
profit for 2011, due largely to loss at its reinsurance
arm.
Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Ltd
said it expected to post a loss for 2011 against a
profit in 2010 due to losses from disposal and revaluation of
listed securities and a reduction in dividend income from such
investments.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
1.1 percent at 8,474.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 1,881.2 points
at 0039 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the
slowest pace since the nation's car culture took off at the turn
of the century, as consumers shunned local brands after Beijing
scrapped tax incentives for small cars.
* CST Mining Group said on Thursday that it had
hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale of a Peruvian
copper project.
* The battle for China Gas Holdings intensified on
Thursday as South Korea's SK Holdings tightened its
grip on the takeover target which received an unsolicited $2.2
billion indicative offer from a consortium that included Sinopec
.
* NWS Holdings proposed an international offering
of senior bonds to refinance existing banking facilities,
including a 364-day HK$5.0 billion bridging facility. here
* Shui On Land Ltd planned to issue S$225 million
8 percent senior notes due 2015 to fund its real estate
operations and repay existing debts. here
* Belle International Holdings Ltd released fourth
quarter operation data of its retail business in China. Same
store sales grew 8.2 percent in the footwear business and 3.5
percent in the sportswear business. It added 1,100 retail
outlets, taking total number of outlets in China to 14,950 at
the end of 2011. here
* China Water Industry Group Ltd said it canceled
the placing of the convertible notes after its placing agent due
to the downturn and uncertainty of the global financial market.
here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day
> Euro bounces back, boosted by auctions, Draghi
> Treasuries slip after weak 30-year bond sale
> Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain
> Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan
> Spain, Italy yields fall after well bid auctions
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Editing by Ken
Wills)