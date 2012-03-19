HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares are poised
to start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street
strength on Friday, but gains are seen capped on the charts
ahead of more data and key earnings from Chinese banks later
this week.
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, China
Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, Chongqing Rural
Commercial Bank Co Ltd, and the Hong Kong and China
Gas Co Ltd are among the firms expected to post
earnings on Monday.
Trigiant Group Ltd, a manufacturer of
communications equipment and electronic components, will make
its debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.
Last Friday, both the Hang Seng Index and China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.2 percent. But the Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent
on the week, while the China Enterprises lost 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.3 percent at 10,162.7, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,049.9 at
0050 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* New yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach
about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, the China
Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing industry sources
and analysts.
* RUSAL, the world's No.1 aluminium producer, said
2011 net profit fell to $237 million from $2.87 billion in the
previous year due to reduction in the carrying value of the
Company's investment in Norilsk Nickel.
* RUSAL said comments by former chairman Viktor
Vekselberg had damaged its reputation and shareholder value, and
threatened unspecified legal action. Hong Kong-listed RUSAL also
on Sunday shrugged off criticism of its choice of Hong Kong
Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry Cheung for the same role at
the Russian company.
* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) reported a
bigger than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 729.6 million
yuan ($115.3 million) on Friday, showing the impact of lower
metal prices and higher costs, and warned of losses in the first
quarter of 2012.
* Chinese property stocks are set to be a focus as Chinese
home prices fell in February from January for a fifth
consecutive month and are expected to continue heading south in
coming months, underlining the success of Beijing's long
campaign to cool property market speculation.
* China Molybdenum Co, Ltd, the country's top
miner of the metal, has applied for a share offering in Shanghai
worth roughly $600 million to help it expand its processing
facilities. China Molybdenum said it aimed to sell up to 542
million shares in Shanghai, in a draft IPO prospectus published
on the securities regulator's website.
* SMIC said unit closed a seven-year syndicated
loan in the amount of $600 million from a consortium of banks
led by the China development bank and the export-import bank of
China.
* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
, the world's second-largest life insurer by market
value, will increase the fixed-income products in its investment
portfolio this year, its chief investment officer said on
Friday.
* Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the
second-largest developer in mainland China by sales, said on
Friday that 2011 net profit may increase significantly on a
higher delivery volume last year.
* Regional power utility CLP Holdings and China
Southern Power Grid Co are likely to pay around $2.8 billion for
a 60 percent stake held by ExxonMobil in a Hong Kong
power venture as the oil major seeks to divest its non-core
assets.
* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd said its aggregate
number of 3G service subscribers increased 2.825 million to
45.894 million in February. For statement click here
* BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd posted
a 558.6 mln yuan loss for 2011, against a 117.97 million yuan
loss the previous year, with revenue decreasing 39.7 percent to
888.9 million yuan as its sales were affected by a "dioxane
incident." For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)