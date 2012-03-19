HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street strength on Friday, but gains are seen capped on the charts ahead of more data and key earnings from Chinese banks later this week.

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, and the Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd are among the firms expected to post earnings on Monday.

Trigiant Group Ltd, a manufacturer of communications equipment and electronic components, will make its debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.

Last Friday, both the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 0.2 percent. But the Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent on the week, while the China Enterprises lost 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.3 percent at 10,162.7, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,049.9 at 0050 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* New yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing industry sources and analysts.

* RUSAL, the world's No.1 aluminium producer, said 2011 net profit fell to $237 million from $2.87 billion in the previous year due to reduction in the carrying value of the Company's investment in Norilsk Nickel.

* RUSAL said comments by former chairman Viktor Vekselberg had damaged its reputation and shareholder value, and threatened unspecified legal action. Hong Kong-listed RUSAL also on Sunday shrugged off criticism of its choice of Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry Cheung for the same role at the Russian company.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 729.6 million yuan ($115.3 million) on Friday, showing the impact of lower metal prices and higher costs, and warned of losses in the first quarter of 2012.

* Chinese property stocks are set to be a focus as Chinese home prices fell in February from January for a fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading south in coming months, underlining the success of Beijing's long campaign to cool property market speculation.

* China Molybdenum Co, Ltd, the country's top miner of the metal, has applied for a share offering in Shanghai worth roughly $600 million to help it expand its processing facilities. China Molybdenum said it aimed to sell up to 542 million shares in Shanghai, in a draft IPO prospectus published on the securities regulator's website.

* SMIC said unit closed a seven-year syndicated loan in the amount of $600 million from a consortium of banks led by the China development bank and the export-import bank of China.

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, will increase the fixed-income products in its investment portfolio this year, its chief investment officer said on Friday.

* Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-largest developer in mainland China by sales, said on Friday that 2011 net profit may increase significantly on a higher delivery volume last year.

* Regional power utility CLP Holdings and China Southern Power Grid Co are likely to pay around $2.8 billion for a 60 percent stake held by ExxonMobil in a Hong Kong power venture as the oil major seeks to divest its non-core assets.

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd said its aggregate number of 3G service subscribers increased 2.825 million to 45.894 million in February. For statement click here

* BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd posted a 558.6 mln yuan loss for 2011, against a 117.97 million yuan loss the previous year, with revenue decreasing 39.7 percent to 888.9 million yuan as its sales were affected by a "dioxane incident." For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)