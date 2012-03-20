HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, with Chinese exporter-related names in focus after mainland media reported Beijing could introduce measures in April to stablise exports.

China Telecom, Huaneng Power, Hutchison Telecommunications and New China Life Insurance are among a flurry of companies posting corporate earnings on Tuesday.

On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong declined 1.6 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index lost 1 percent.

Short selling interest accounted for 8.9 percent of total turnover, the highest in more than a week. Turnover in Hong Kong neared a two-month low on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,046.4 at 0030 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China's thermal coal prices are likely to ease further this year as the country's economic growth slows, a good sign for the world's second-largest power industry, a top Chinese power company executive said on Monday. Wang Yu Jun, chief executive officer of state-run power producer China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, said spot thermal coal prices in China have fallen sharply and the trend would continue as demand weakens.

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss helped by a rise in average realized prices, and the Canadian coal miner forecast strong demand due to its mines' proximity to China.

* RUSAL, the world's top aluminium maker, took a $1.4 billion hit in its 2011 financials on Monday on the value of its stake in Norilsk Nickel, whose fate is at the centre of a row between two Russian billionaire shareholders.

* Hotel owner and operator Shangri-La Asia Ltd said its 2011 profit fell 11.9 percent to $253 million while revenue increased to $1.91 billion from $1.58 billion in 2010.

* Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd posted a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit to HK$6.15 billion and it also proposed a one-for-10 bonus share issue and a special dividend of HK$0.175 per share.

* ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp said ENN would postpone the despatch of a shareholders' circular related to an offer to China Gas to no later than April 30. For statement click here

* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd said its executive director Thomas Chan had been arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption on March 19. The developer said it has set up a special committee to handle the investigation and that the arrest would not affect its normal business and operations. For statement click here

* Li & Fung Ltd said it welcomed a court ruling that it should not pay Hong Kong tax on profits earned offshore. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > S&P in 10 pct of record high;Apple up on divide > Bonds resume sell-off,yields hit 4-1/2 mth high > Euro hits more than one-wk high against dollar > Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)