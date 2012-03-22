HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong shares could start slightly higher on Thursday, as investors await a slew of key Chinese bank earnings and a preliminary survey of manufacturing data that will provide fresh clues on the state of China's economy.

The HSBC China flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for March, the earliest indictor of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy this month, is expected on Thursday at 0230 GMT.

Agricultural Bank of China, China Minsheng Bank , China Unicom, Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, Geely Automobile and Li & Fung are among the firms due to report earnings.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong declined 0.9 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index suffered a fourth-straight loss, slipping 0.2 percent, supported at 20,800 on the charts.

Short selling interest on Wednesday jumped to its highest since Jan. 9, accounting for 10.5 percent of total turnover. Turnover in Hong Kong stayed below its 20-day average for the fifth-straight session.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0039 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* The Canadian arm of HSBC Bank will wind down its consumer finance business and lay off about 500 employees after failing to find a buyer for the unit. HSBC, which in September agreed to sell its Canadian retail brokerage to National Bank of Canada for C$206 million ($207.4 million), had also hoped to sell the consumer finance business as it focuses its Canadian business on capital markets, commercial and retail banking, and wealth management.

* Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said its underlying profit rose 10 percent to HK$5.56 billion in 2011 while turnover jumped to HK$15.2 billion from HK$7.1 billion in 2010.

* Chinese automakers are seen a focus after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), controlled by India's Tata Motors, finalised a joint venture agreement with Chery Automobile Co to manufacture and sell vehicles in China.

* Privately owned Mongolian coal miner Ikh Gobi Energy LLC is seeking investment of $100-$200 million this year ahead of a planned Hong Kong initial public offering in 2013, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Its key market will be China, the world's largest coal consumer, where it will compete with SouthGobi Resources Ltd . {ID:nL3E8EL45T]

* Xi Guohau, vice chairman of China Mobile Ltd, will take over as chairman of the world's largest mobile carrier by subscribers from Wang Jianzhou, who is to retire this week, local media group Caixin reported on its website on Wednesday.

* Property developer Shui On Land Ltd said its 2011 profit rose 22 percent year-on-year to 3.4 billion yuan while turnover jumped to 8.8 billion yuan from 4.9 billion yuan in 2010.

* CHina Aoyuan Proiperty Group Ltd said it was in talks with an independent third party on the sale of its entire 51 percent interest in a property development project in Beijing. For statement click here

* Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd said Liang Wei had resigned as executive director and administrative vice general manager with immediate effect and posted a 0.69 percent growth in 2011 profit to 627 million yuan. It said it opened 390 new outlets during the year, bringing its total number to 5,150. For statement click here

* Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said its net profit for 2011 fell 22 percent to HK$349 million while sales rose 14.9 percent to HK$2.96 billion. For statement click here

* TV maker TPV Technology Ltd said its net profit fell to $120.4 million in 2011 from $169.4 million the year before, and said it would launch its own SmartTV in the second half of 2012. For statement click here

* Television Broadcasts Ltd announced the retirement of Mona Fong as deputy chairperson and managing director on March 31, and the re-designation of Fong as non-executive director effective April 1. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs > Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears > Bargain hunters drive Treasuries rally > Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades > Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)