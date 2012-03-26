HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares are
expected to start flat on Monday with Chinese blue chip
companies under pressure after posting lukewarm earnings over
the weekend, limiting the benchmark's gains.
Corporate earnings will continue to be in focus as the
reporting season enters its last week, with Anhui Conch Cement
, China Longyuan Power and Sun Hung Kai
among the bigger names due to report on Monday.
Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings closed down 1 percent, its eighth-straight
loss. The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 1.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent
at 0111 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
, the country's second largest integrated oil company,
posted a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday,
missing forecasts, as big losses at its refining arm offset
upstream gains.
* China's securities regulator has approved a plan by
Sinopec to raise up to 30 billion yuan
($4.8 billion) via convertible bonds (CBs).
* China Construction Bank , the world's
No.2 lender valued at $193 billion, joined smaller rival AgBank
in reporting earnings lower than the market had
expected as China's slowing growth squeezes its top lenders.
* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported a jump in
fourth-quarter net income due to an asset sale, but full year
earnings plunged on weak car sales, according to its annual
report.
* Volvo Cars is recalling 12,798 of its 2012 model year
vehicles imported into China, the top Chinese quality regulator
said, in order to prevent potential fuel leaks and to fix faulty
wiring that could cause airbag failure. Geely, parent company
of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, took over Ford Motor
Co's Volvo car unit in August 2010.
* China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has entered
into an equal joint venture with Australia's national carrier,
Qantas, to set up a Hong Kong-based low-cost carrier, a
move that might help expand Quantas' Asian business and cut
costs.
* ZTE Corp , China's second-largest
telecommunications equipment maker, said it will "curtail" its
business in Iran following a report that it had sold Iran's
largest telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of
monitoring telephone and Internet communications.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China's
largest coal producer, on Friday posted an 18 percent rise in
2011 net profit on higher domestic coal prices and increased
production volume.
* Yanzhou Coal Mining said its 2011
net profit fell 3.8 percent to 8.93 billion yuan.
* Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said its net
profit surged 38.7 percent year on year in 2011 to 1.72 billion
yuan while revenue jumped 40.1 percent to 5.74 billion yuan. For
statement click here
* China Minsheng Banking Corp said on
Monday it will suspend trading of its shares for a day, as it
conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)